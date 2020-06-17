From the Ultimate Racing Simulator to the Fliteboad: The Year’s Best in Tech and Gear

The buzzwords around everything from surfboards and ski jackets to home goods—terms like re-commerce, post-consumer and circular economy—aren’t new. And “not new” is exactly the point.

Over the past year we’ve seen a confluence of trends which suggests a shift toward more sustainable consumerism, with a focus on reuse, repair and resale from brands big and small, plus booming secondary markets for the types of goods—clothes, shoes, furniture—that once hit the dump the moment the shine wore off.