From Gigayachts to Sail Boats: The Best Luxury Vessels of the Year

The 295-ft. Dar by Oceanco wins the prize for the most creative and practical use of glass. She has 4,300 square feet of floor-to-ceiling mirrored panels. “The clients wanted to see the water from their salon through a sheer wall, with no bulkheads or metal,” says designer Luiz de Basto, speaking on board Dar at the Monaco Yacht Show. “From the exterior, the glass looks black, but there’s no sacrifice in interior light and no distortion. You can see Monaco, but Monaco can’t see you.”

Underwater examples are also becoming more common. As the material becomes stronger still, it will be increasingly used below the waterline, so you will see the fish, but the fish won’t see you.