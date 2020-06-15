From Soft Tailoring to Sustainable Foundation Pieces, This Year’s Best in Style

There’s a new generation who is pushing at the boundaries of menswear, and while we aren’t advocating for pussy- bow blouses (but rock on, Harry Styles), what can we learn from their adventures? That now, more than ever, is the time to express yourself, whether that means a scarf in a daring silk rather than your usual cashmere, or a dramatically peaked lapel to imbue a classic blue blazer with a frisson of attitude. Above any sartorial flourish, though, it will be the little things—the weave of a sweater, the topstitching on a shirt, that human touch—that telegraph real style savvy. Quiet luxury, stealth wealth—whatever it is you call it, it has never been less cool to be the loudest guy in the room.