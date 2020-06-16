The Year’s Best Travel Is Moving Away From the Traditional Five-Star Hotel

Vacation clubs are tweaking their approach, nimbly navigating the divide. Exclusive Resorts now allows its members to use their annual allocation on both homes and hotel rooms, such as Rosewood Little Dix Bay, depending on their mood. And, of course, there’s home-sharing. It upended mass-market accommodation in recent years via Airbnb and others, and has now arrived in the upscale niche, too. New firms such as Domio and Veeve feature portfolios of luxury properties, each fully stocked with amenities to order and with staff on call at a moment’s notice. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed: Wherever you stay, you shouldn’t want to leave.