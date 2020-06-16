From Cabernet to Rosé: The 16 Best Wines of the Year

The Big Idea: Fresh Restraint

Twenty years ago, the job of a good Napa Cabernet was to be big—brimming with lush, ripe fruit, soft tannins and the rich mouthfeel that comes from loads of alcohol (north of 15 to even 17 percent). Critics rewarded these wines; consumers demanded them. Winemakers responded by picking grapes at ever higher sugar levels (losing acidity in the process), extracting ripe flavors to an extreme degree and aging always in new French oak.