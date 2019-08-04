Premium Cigars Are Surprisingly Complicated. Here’s How a Padrón Is Made.

The leaves are plucked carefully from each plant so that they don’t tear. “Whole leaves are more valuable,” says Jorge Padrón. The best, most aesthetically pleasing leaves will be set aside later to be used as cigar wrappers.

3. Hang Time

The fresh leaves are tied to a rod, or cuje, after being strung together with needle and thread, a process called ensarte. They’ll hang in the drying barn for 30 to 40 days.

4. Stack and Dry

After hanging in the drying barn, the tobacco is fermented for at least 18 months. It then gets moistened to make the deveining process smoother. Before it’s baled, it is dried one more time on these stacked trays.

5. On Press

Each cigar is made by a team of two. One worker takes the leaves and bunches them into the blend—the secret recipe—that makes up the core of the cigar. Then he inserts the bunches into molds of 10, shown here, which are then stacked and pressed.

6. That’s a Wrap

After the press, the second team member takes the cigars out of the mold and puts on the wrapper leaf. The wood tool marked 54 is a cepo, used to measure the diameter or ring gauge of each cigar, to make sure its thickness is correct. In the center is the cutting tool, or guillotine.

7. Final Cut

The cigar is inserted into the guillotine, which is preset for the correct length and cut evenly.

8. Band Together

The last step is adhering its signature band, which is measured precisely so that, when in the box, all the cigar bands are perfectly aligned.

9. El Presidente

Padrón’s president, Jorge Padrón, puffs on a Family Reserve (a blend with tobacco that was aged for 10 years) inside the drying barn in Nicaragua. Though he learned to roll his first cigar around age 15, he says, “I’m much better at smoking them than rolling them.”