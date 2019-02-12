This Whisky and Cigar Pairing Will Bring You Good Fortune in the Year of the Pig

We are now in the Year of the Pig, the 12th and final zodiac symbol of the Chinese New Year. We like the fact that in Chinese culture, the pig symbolizes good fortune, contentment, and abundance. And we have two ways to increase your contentment, coming from two brands that often celebrate Chinese New Year together: Davidoff and Johnnie Walker.

Davidoff has introduced an appropriately pig-tailed, double-banded 6 x 56 Gran Toro Year of the Pig commemorative cigar ($39 each/$390 per box), of which only 9,300 lacquered red-and-gold, imprinted boxes of 10 will be produced worldwide. Hand-rolled in the Dominican Republic by Davidoff’s top torcedors (the only ones skilled enough to create the relaxed, twisted curl of the cigar’s pig-tailed cap), the wrapper is an oily Habano 2000 leaf from Ecuador, the Mexican binder is from San Andres, and the filler is a spicy Nicaraguan and Dominican blend. The rich leathery flavor carries additional notes of roasted hazelnuts, mustard seeds, and toasted oak. The brand also created just 300 special editions of a red leather and black aluminum, two-cigar ashtray ($395) inspired by the pig’s voluptuously rounded profile.

Complementing the robust flavor of the cigar is the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Pig limited edition commemorative whisky ($250), with a proof that has been boosted from 80 to 92. The bottle dramatically depicts three different views of a noble and rather contented pig in a vibrant blue, white, red, and gold design by English illustrator Chrissy Lau, whose Chinese heritage inspired her to create the delicate lines and patterns on this work of art. No less inspirational is the masterfully blended Blue Label Scotch inside the bottle, composed by master blender Jim Beveridge from meticulously selected whiskies as young as 15 and as old as 60 years (although the bottle carries no age statement) and including some single malts from distilleries no longer in existence. Each sip bursts with hazelnuts, honey, sherry, and a touch of citrusy smoke. It is the perfect companion to enjoy with the Davidoff Year of the Pig cigar.

Also in honor of this celebration, find abundance on display in Las Vegas—where everything is larger than life—at MGM Grand. The hotel’s pastry chefs have created a 5-foot chocolate-and-fondant sculpture of a huge smiling piggy bank, which will be on public display at the MGM Mansions.