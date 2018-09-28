Kempinski Has a New Hot Spot for Cigar Connoisseurs

German cigar purveyor Zechbauer in Munich is Germany’s oldest and most well established cigar shop, with a legacy that dates back to its founding in 1860. But if age alone doesn’t earn your respect, It has also held the title of purveyor to the royal Bavarian court for the past 132 years and offers its own house brand of German cigars. Cigar connoisseurs may not, however, be aware that the shop is only about a quarter of a mile away from Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski, which is now home to Zechbauer’s second shop and a new cigar lounge.

The hotel’s Zechbauer cigar shop was decorated by interior designer Mark Hüffer, who imbued the space with turn-of-the-century charm, harnessing natural materials like leather, bog oak, and copper. Custom hand-blown glass lamps from Czech brand Czevitrum hang from the ceiling and recall cherried cigars. The cigar shop carries top brands, including Arturo Fuente, Davidoff, Cohiba, and Daniel Marshall. You’ll also be able to find the aforementioned Zechbauer Royales, which the brand makes with tobacco leaves from Costa Rica.

The Kempinski Cigar Lounge by Zechbauer harnesses the old-world charm of an English gentlemen’s club to establish a cozy, relaxed atmosphere. Leather coaches and chairs provide seating, and the room centers around a massive 19th-century Louis XVI fireplace. Keeping watch from above the mantle is a large portrait of the hotel’s former owner, the famed chef Alfred Walterspiel. The lounge’s designer, Colin Finnegan, outfitted the room with leather wall panels, brass accents, and plenty of gorgeous touches, like the brass drapes that seem to hang from the crown molding.

The lounge also provides access to the hotel’s private humidors, which are hidden behind a mirrored wall. Regular guests can store their cigars in one of 18 private humidors, which can be rented for a year for around $3,500. As one of these clients, you get access to special services like cigar accessories, consultation with Zechbauer advisors, and special food and beverage offerings.