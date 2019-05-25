Cigar Connoisseur Mitchell Orchant Shares His Favorite Stogies and the Best Places to Smoke Them

Orchant may be engulfed in cigar smoke daily as managing director of London’s C.Gars Ltd , the UK’s largest purveyor of Cuban cigars , but he has a clear bead on the industry, from new and vintage stogies to the best places to smoke them. On June 23 he’ll host C.Gars’ next auction of Cubans, including rare vitolas and pre-embargo Havanas.

Which cigars are your personal picks?

I still enjoy classic sizes and shapes and am not a fan of the gob-stopping 58-ring-gauge cigars that have become de rigueur. My favorites are the Bolivar Belicosos finos and the Montecristo No. 2. I’m fortunate to have a deep collection of mature and vintage Belicosos and have been a devotee of the Montecristo No. 2 since my father introduced them to me long ago—we still enjoy them together.

Where in London do you go to savor them?

My haunt is the Garden Room at the Lanesborough. The vibe is laid back and comfortable, the cigar selection is comprehensive, and the service is truly the best in the business. The cigar sommeliers’ knowledge of both regular and vintage cigars is impressive. I also enjoy the Sahakian Cigar Shop and Sampling Lounge at the Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge.

Do you ever come across counterfeit Cuban cigars?

The only counterfeits we see are from people who come back from vacations in Cuba and have been duped into buying cigars on the street or the beach. They think they will come back and sell them to pay for their vacation! They have wasted their money.