The Ultimate Coffee Table Book About Cigars Will Set You Back $1,000

The best coffee table books aren’t merely decorative. They spark conversation and keep you coming back, over and over again, to survey their pages. The Impossible Collection of Cigars promises to be just such a book.

The latest volume in Assoulin’s best-selling Ultimate Collection is an ode to one of our favorite subjects: cigars. It showcases 100 of the world’s most coveted stogies from the 20th and 21st centuries and offers connoisseurs an inside look at the world-famous Cuban tobacco farms, as well as the torcedores (master cigar rollers) behind each celebrated smoke. You can expect to see hand-rolled masterpieces from the industry’s heavy hitters, from Davidoff of Geneva to Rocky Patel of Honduras, Padrón of Nicaragua to Graycliff of Bahamas.

And the artisanal touches carry through to the book itself. The oversize luxury volume is hand-bound using traditional techniques and features color plates hand-tipped on art-quality paper. Befitting a book about cigars, it also comes encased in a classic wooden box.

The Impossible Collection of Cigars was penned by Aaron Sigmond, an award-winning publisher, editor and author, who has been immersed in the world of cigars for more than 30 years. Sigmond was the founding editor of The Cigar Report and Smoke magazine; the author of Playboy: The Book of Cigars; and also served as creative director of General Cigar Co. His expertise can be felt within every page and sincere cigar aficionados will surely acquire some fresh knowledge from this comprehensive guide.

In a press release, Sigmond said: “In many ways this book—an objet d’art, really—is my love letter to an industry and a personal passion that has given me so much happiness and so many memories.”

The book’s release coincides with the IPCPR international trade show, which will be held from June 28 to July 2 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, where a who’s who in tobacco will launch new cigars and innovative accessories. So, if one 18 lb. book is not enough to sate your cigar fix, rest assured: There will be more stogie-related merch than a Rat Packer could even want.

The Impossible Collection of Cigars is available online through Assoulin for $995.