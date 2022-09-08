Here Are the 100 Best Pizzerias in the World, According to a New Ranking

If you’re looking for the best pizza on the planet, you’re actually going to have to visit two different restaurants, one in Italy and one in New York.
Francesco Martucci’s I Masanielli in Caserta, Italy, and Anthony Mangieri’s Una Pizza Napoletana in New York tied for the honor of best pizzeria in the 50 Top Pizza’s ranking of the 100 best in the world. Wednesday’s announcement came only a few months after Una Pizza was named the best pizzeria in America by the same organization.
“This guide encompasses many different styles of pizza, even if, obviously, the Neapolitan style, both classic and contemporary, is the most popular,” the guide’s curators said in a statement. “We are immensely satisfied because this journey around the world to capture the current pizza panorama was particularly rewarding.”
The top five were rounded out by Giuseppe Cutraro’s Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, 50 Kalò in Naples and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria, also in Naples. In total, 40 Italian pizzerias were named to list, along with 25 elsewhere in Europe, 15 in the United States, 15 in the Asia-Pacific area, four in South America and one in Africa. That means every continent had at least one of its pizza places make the grade.
The Lower East Side’s Una Pizza Napoletana has been a longtime favorite for stateside pizza connoisseurs and tourists alike. Mangieri brought Neapolitan pies to the city at a time when most places were selling classic, floppy NYC slices. He left for San Francisco in 2010 but came back to America’s pizza capital in 2018, where he’s been slinging up pies ever since.
“Every day since opening Una Pizza in 1996 I’ve had the dream to pursue this work without compromise,” he said in a statement when Una Pizza Napoletana was honored as the best pizzeria in the U.S. “We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and continue to learn and grow as a pizzeria and as pizza makers.”
Check out the full list of the top 100 pizzerias in the world below:
- 1. (TIE) I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
- 1. (TIE) Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
- 3. Peppe Pizzeria – Paris, France
- 4. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
- 5. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
- 6. I Tigli– San Bonifacio, Italy
- 7. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy
- 8. Seu Pizza Illuminati– Rome, Italy
- 9. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy
- 10. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
- 11. Ribalta NYC – New York, USA
- 12. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain
- 13. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
- 14. Bottega – Beijing, China
- 15. 50 Kalò London – London, England
- 16.The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
- 17. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
- 18. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
- 19. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
- 20. Bæst – Copenhagen, Denmark
- 21. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
- 22. I Masanielli – Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
- 23. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan
- 24. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
- 25. Qvinto – Rome, Italy
- 26. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
- 27. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, USA
- 28. 0′ Munaciello – Miami, USA
- 29. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 – Frattamaggiore, Italy
- 30. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA
- 31. Song’ E Napule – New York, USA
- 32. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
- 33. ‘O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy
- 34. Pizza Zulù – Fürth, Germany
- 35. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
- 36. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA
- 37. Pizzana – Los Angeles, USA
- 38. Crosta – Milan, Italy
- 39. Kesté Fulton – New York, USA
- 40. Pupillo Pura Pizza– Frosinone, Italy
- 41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
- 42. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
- 43. Peppina – Bangkok, Thailand
- 44. Patrick Ricci – Terra, Grani, Esplorazioni – San Mauro Torinese, Italy
- 45. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
- 46. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco – Tempio Pausania, Italy
- 47. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy
- 48. Denis – Milan, Italy
- 49. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
- 50. Ti Amo – Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 51. Kytaly – Geneva, Switzerland
- 52. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain
- 53. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan
- 54. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- 55. Enosteria Lipen – Triuggio, Italy
- 56. Officine del Cibo – Sarzana, Italy
- 57. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
- 58. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA
- 59. L’Orso – Messina, Italy
- 60. Sbanco – Rome, Italy
- 61. La Pizza è Bella Gourmet – Brussels, Belgium
- 62. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
- 63. Napoli on The Road – London, England
- 64. Frumento – Acireale, Italy
- 65. Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana– Auckland, New Zealand
- 66. La Braciera – Palermo, Italy
- 67. Malafemmena – Berlin, Germany
- 68. Pizzeria Luca – Copenhagen, Denmark
- 69. Forno d’Oro – Lisbon, Portugal
- 70. 400° Laboratorio – Paris, France
- 71. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA
- 72. Fandango – Potenza, Italy
- 73. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
- 74. Il Vecchio e il Mare – Florence, Italy
- 75. Pizzeria Le Parùle – Ercolano, Italy
- 76. Ops – Brooklyn, USA
- 77. A Pizza da Mooca – São Paulo, Brazil
- 78. L’Antica Pizzeria – London, England
- 79. The Dough Bros – Galway, Ireland
- 80. San Gennaro – Zürich, Switzerland
- 81. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy
- 82. Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea
- 83. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil
- 84. Giangi Pizza e Ricerca – Arielli, Italy
- 85. ‘O Ver – London, England
- 86. Forza – Helsinki, Finland
- 87. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone, Italy
- 88. Guillaume Grasso – Paris, France
- 89. Doppio Zero – San Francisco, USA
- 90. BACI Trattoria & Bar – Hong Kong, China
- 91. I Borboni Pizzeria – Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy
- 92. CIAK – In The Kitchen – Hong Kong, China
- 93. Sant’Isidoro – Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy
- 94. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
- 95. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark
- 96. ‘O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy
- 97. Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan
- 98. Futura Neapolitan Pizza – Berlin, Germany
- 99. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil
- 100. What the Crust – Cairo, Egypt
Culinary Masters
Don’t miss the food event of the year. Register for Robb Report’s Culinary Masters now. Or, for more information, visit RR1.