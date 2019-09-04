Quantcast
// RR One

This Michelin 3-Star Restaurant Puts on the Culinary Event of the Holiday Season—Here’s the 2019 Lineup

The Restaurant at Meadowood will bring some of the world's best chefs to Napa.

meadowood rotunda Photo: courtesy Meadowood

Every year, chef Christopher Kostow and his team at the Michelin three-star The Restaurant at Meadowood put on the premier culinary event of the holiday season. For twelve nights through the month of December, the restaurant invites some of the best chefs from around the world to collaborate with the team and cook in the stunning kitchen.

Meadowood has just revealed the 2019 lineup and the first weekend kicks off with Gabriela Camara of Contramar in Mexico City, followed by John Shields of Michelin two-star Smyth in Chicago. Chefs from London to Hong Kong to Seattle will also make appearances this season. And as per custom, the 12th night will be led by Kostow himself.

Related

The 12 Days of Christmas originated in the 1990s, but it’s when Meadowood rebooted it in 2008 and Kostow took it over that it evolved it into the marquee event it is today. Great chefs like Nancy Silverton, Enrique Olvera and Grant Achatz have arrived each season to cook a unique tasting menu with Kostow drawing inspiration from Napa produce and Meadowood’s farm. The event has become legendary among the world’s top chefs. Matt Orlando—former head chef at Noma and current owner of Amass in Copenhagen—once said cooking at Meadowood was “like walking into Narnia.”

Tickets for each night in the bar and dining room are $350 each and to dine at the counter in the kitchen, it is $1,000 per person. This year’s Twelve Days of Christmas will benefit St. Helena Preschool for All. Each of the participating chefs will have $2,000 donated in their name, and 10 percent of ticket sales will help fund scholarships for young kids.

Day 1: Friday, December 6
Gabriela Camara
Contramar, Mexico City, Mexico

Day 2: Saturday, December 7
John Shields
Smyth, Chicago, USA

Day 3: Tuesday, December 10
Daniel Calvert
Belon, Hong Kong, China

Day 4: Wednesday, December 11
Jose Avillez
Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

Day 5: Thursday, December 12
Junghyun Park
Atomix, New York, USA

Day 6: Friday, December 13
Jeremy Chan & Ire Hassan-Odukale
Ikoyi, London, England

Day 7: Saturday, December 14
Nicolai Norregaard
Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark

Day 8: Tuesday, December 17
Brady Williams
Canlis, Seattle, USA

Day 9: Wednesday, December 18
Jeremy Charles
Raymonds, Newfoundland, Canada

Day 10: Thursday, December 19
Malcolm Lee
Candlenut, Singapore

Day 11: Friday, December 20
Val M. Cantu
Californios, San Francisco, USA

Day 12: Saturday, December 21
Christopher Kostow
The Restaurant at Meadowood, Napa Valley, USA

Book now

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad