This Michelin 3-Star Restaurant Puts on the Culinary Event of the Holiday Season—Here’s the 2019 Lineup

Every year, chef Christopher Kostow and his team at the Michelin three-star The Restaurant at Meadowood put on the premier culinary event of the holiday season. For twelve nights through the month of December, the restaurant invites some of the best chefs from around the world to collaborate with the team and cook in the stunning kitchen.

Meadowood has just revealed the 2019 lineup and the first weekend kicks off with Gabriela Camara of Contramar in Mexico City, followed by John Shields of Michelin two-star Smyth in Chicago. Chefs from London to Hong Kong to Seattle will also make appearances this season. And as per custom, the 12th night will be led by Kostow himself.

The 12 Days of Christmas originated in the 1990s, but it’s when Meadowood rebooted it in 2008 and Kostow took it over that it evolved it into the marquee event it is today. Great chefs like Nancy Silverton, Enrique Olvera and Grant Achatz have arrived each season to cook a unique tasting menu with Kostow drawing inspiration from Napa produce and Meadowood’s farm. The event has become legendary among the world’s top chefs. Matt Orlando—former head chef at Noma and current owner of Amass in Copenhagen—once said cooking at Meadowood was “like walking into Narnia.”

Tickets for each night in the bar and dining room are $350 each and to dine at the counter in the kitchen, it is $1,000 per person. This year’s Twelve Days of Christmas will benefit St. Helena Preschool for All. Each of the participating chefs will have $2,000 donated in their name, and 10 percent of ticket sales will help fund scholarships for young kids.

Day 1: Friday, December 6

Gabriela Camara

Contramar, Mexico City, Mexico

Day 2: Saturday, December 7

John Shields

Smyth, Chicago, USA

Day 3: Tuesday, December 10

Daniel Calvert

Belon, Hong Kong, China

Day 4: Wednesday, December 11

Jose Avillez

Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

Day 5: Thursday, December 12

Junghyun Park

Atomix, New York, USA

Day 6: Friday, December 13

Jeremy Chan & Ire Hassan-Odukale

Ikoyi, London, England

Day 7: Saturday, December 14

Nicolai Norregaard

Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark

Day 8: Tuesday, December 17

Brady Williams

Canlis, Seattle, USA

Day 9: Wednesday, December 18

Jeremy Charles

Raymonds, Newfoundland, Canada

Day 10: Thursday, December 19

Malcolm Lee

Candlenut, Singapore

Day 11: Friday, December 20

Val M. Cantu

Californios, San Francisco, USA

Day 12: Saturday, December 21

Christopher Kostow

The Restaurant at Meadowood, Napa Valley, USA

