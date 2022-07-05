From Iceland to Norway: Meet All the Michelin-Starred Nordic Restaurants of 2022

While July 4 is a big day in the United States, it ended up being a similarly exciting one in Scandinavia and other Nordic countries, with the announcement of the 2022 Michelin stars for the area.
In total, 13 restaurants received new stars, with a pair of them earning the distinction from the little red guide of having “Excellent cooking, worth a detour.” Denmark’s Frederikshøj and Finland’s Palace both entered the ranks of Michelin two-star restaurants, after gaining their first star in 2015 and 1987, respectively. That brings the number of Michelin two-star restaurants in the Nordic countries to 14.
Frederikshøj, located in Aarhus, serves playful dishes under the helm of Wassim Hallal. The Michelin Guide called out the restaurant’s sauces in particular, and said that inspectors were blown away by the turbot lightly glazed with a flavorful, velvety sauce. Meanwhile, over at Palace in Helsinki, Eero Vottonen cooks up Nordic cuisine with French and Japanese influences. While inspectors were impressed with the menu overall, they highlighted a specific dish of raw shrimp, tomato and grilled jalapeño served with Palace reserve caviar, sweet peas and organic egg.
Elsewhere on the list, 11 restaurants received their very first Michelin star, including Iceland’s ÓX, Norway’s Hyde and Sweden’s Nour. Five new restaurants were added to the Bib Gourmand list, while another five were given a Michelin Green Star, which recognizes spots committed to sustainable gastronomy.
Overall, restaurants in the Nordic countries shine quite brightly in the eyes of the Michelin Guide. Across the five countries included in the region, there are four three-star restaurants, 14 two-stars and 56 one-stars. That seems like more than enough reason to plan a trip to the area—although you’ll only be able to skim the surface of the thriving Nordic food scene.
Check out the full list of the 2022 Nordic Michelin-starred restaurants below.
Three Michelin Stars
Denmark
Geranium, Copenhagen
Noma, Copenhagen
Norway
Maaemo, Oslo
Sweden
Frantzén, Stockholm
Two Michelin Stars
Denmark
a|o|c, Copenhagen
Alchemist, Copenhagen
Frederikshøj, Aarhus (new)
Henne Kirkeby Kro, Henne
Jordnær, Copenhagen
Kadeau, Copenhagen
KOKS, Leynavatn
Kong Hans Kælder, Copenhagen
Finland
Palace, Helsinki (new)
Norway
RE-NAA, Stavanger
Sweden
Aloë, Stockholm
Gastrologik, Stockholm
Oaxen Krog, Stockholm
Vollmers, Malmö
One Michelin Star
Denmark
Alouette, Copenhagen
Domestic, Aarhus
Dragsholm Slot Gourmet, Hørve
formel B, Copenhagen
Frederiksminde, Præstø
Gastromé, Aarhus
Jatak, Copenhagen (new)
Kadeau Bornholm, Åkirkeby
Kiin Kiin, Copenhagen
Kokkeriet, Copenhagen
LYST, Vejle
Marchal, Copenhagen
Me|Mu, Vejle
MOTA, Nykøbing Sjælland (new)
Søllerød Kro, Copenhagen
Substans, Aarhus
Syttende, Sønderborg
The Samuel, Copenhagen
Ti Trin Ned, Fredericia
Finland
Demo, Helsinki
Finnjävel Salonki, Helsinki
Grön, Helsinki
Inari, Helsinki
Kaskis, Turku (new)
Olo, Helsinki
Ora, Helsinki
Iceland
DILL, Reykjavík
ÓX, Reykjavík (new)
Norway
Bare, Bergen
Credo, Trondheim
FAGN, Trondheim
Hot Shop, Oslo (new)
Hyde, Oslo (new)
Kontrast, Oslo
Lysverket, Bergen (new)
Sabi Omakase, Stavanger
Schlägergården, Oslo (new)
Speilsalen, Trondheim
Statholdergaarden, Oslo
Under, Lindesnes
Sweden
28+, Gothenburg
Adam / Albin, Stockholm (new)
Agrikultur, Stockholm
Aira, Stockholm
ÄNG, Tvååker
bhoga, Gothenburg
Ekstedt, Stockholm
Etoile, Stockholm
Knystaforsen, Rydöbruk (new)
Koka, Gothenburg
Nour, Stockholm (new)
Operakällaren, Stockholm
PM & Vänner, Växjö
Project, Gothenburg
SK Mat & Människor, Gothenburg
Sushi Sho, Stockholm