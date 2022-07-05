From Iceland to Norway: Meet All the Michelin-Starred Nordic Restaurants of 2022

While July 4 is a big day in the United States, it ended up being a similarly exciting one in Scandinavia and other Nordic countries, with the announcement of the 2022 Michelin stars for the area.

In total, 13 restaurants received new stars, with a pair of them earning the distinction from the little red guide of having “Excellent cooking, worth a detour.” Denmark’s Frederikshøj and Finland’s Palace both entered the ranks of Michelin two-star restaurants, after gaining their first star in 2015 and 1987, respectively. That brings the number of Michelin two-star restaurants in the Nordic countries to 14.

Frederikshøj, located in Aarhus, serves playful dishes under the helm of Wassim Hallal. The Michelin Guide called out the restaurant’s sauces in particular, and said that inspectors were blown away by the turbot lightly glazed with a flavorful, velvety sauce. Meanwhile, over at Palace in Helsinki, Eero Vottonen cooks up Nordic cuisine with French and Japanese influences. While inspectors were impressed with the menu overall, they highlighted a specific dish of raw shrimp, tomato and grilled jalapeño served with Palace reserve caviar, sweet peas and organic egg.

Elsewhere on the list, 11 restaurants received their very first Michelin star, including Iceland’s ÓX, Norway’s Hyde and Sweden’s Nour. Five new restaurants were added to the Bib Gourmand list, while another five were given a Michelin Green Star, which recognizes spots committed to sustainable gastronomy.

Overall, restaurants in the Nordic countries shine quite brightly in the eyes of the Michelin Guide. Across the five countries included in the region, there are four three-star restaurants, 14 two-stars and 56 one-stars. That seems like more than enough reason to plan a trip to the area—although you’ll only be able to skim the surface of the thriving Nordic food scene.

Check out the full list of the 2022 Nordic Michelin-starred restaurants below.

Three Michelin Stars

Denmark

Geranium, Copenhagen

Noma, Copenhagen

Norway

Maaemo, Oslo

Sweden

Frantzén, Stockholm

Two Michelin Stars

Denmark

a|o|c, Copenhagen

Alchemist, Copenhagen

Frederikshøj, Aarhus (new)

Henne Kirkeby Kro, Henne

Jordnær, Copenhagen

Kadeau, Copenhagen

KOKS, Leynavatn

Kong Hans Kælder, Copenhagen

Finland

Palace, Helsinki (new)

Norway

RE-NAA, Stavanger

Sweden

Aloë, Stockholm

Gastrologik, Stockholm

Oaxen Krog, Stockholm

Vollmers, Malmö

One Michelin Star

Denmark

Alouette, Copenhagen

Domestic, Aarhus

Dragsholm Slot Gourmet, Hørve

formel B, Copenhagen

Frederiksminde, Præstø

Gastromé, Aarhus

Jatak, Copenhagen (new)

Kadeau Bornholm, Åkirkeby

Kiin Kiin, Copenhagen

Kokkeriet, Copenhagen

LYST, Vejle

Marchal, Copenhagen

Me|Mu, Vejle

MOTA, Nykøbing Sjælland (new)

Søllerød Kro, Copenhagen

Substans, Aarhus

Syttende, Sønderborg

The Samuel, Copenhagen

Ti Trin Ned, Fredericia

Finland

Demo, Helsinki

Finnjävel Salonki, Helsinki

Grön, Helsinki

Inari, Helsinki

Kaskis, Turku (new)

Olo, Helsinki

Ora, Helsinki

Iceland

DILL, Reykjavík

ÓX, Reykjavík (new)

Norway

Bare, Bergen

Credo, Trondheim

FAGN, Trondheim

Hot Shop, Oslo (new)

Hyde, Oslo (new)

Kontrast, Oslo

Lysverket, Bergen (new)

Sabi Omakase, Stavanger

Schlägergården, Oslo (new)

Speilsalen, Trondheim

Statholdergaarden, Oslo

Under, Lindesnes

Sweden

28+, Gothenburg

Adam / Albin, Stockholm (new)

Agrikultur, Stockholm

Aira, Stockholm

ÄNG, Tvååker

bhoga, Gothenburg

Ekstedt, Stockholm

Etoile, Stockholm

Knystaforsen, Rydöbruk (new)

Koka, Gothenburg

Nour, Stockholm (new)

Operakällaren, Stockholm

PM & Vänner, Växjö

Project, Gothenburg

SK Mat & Människor, Gothenburg

Sushi Sho, Stockholm