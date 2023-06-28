The 50 Best Pizzerias in America, Ranked

Anthony Mangieri is still the king of the U.S. pizza scene.

The chef’s New York City restaurant, Una Pizza Napoletana, was named the best pizzeria in the entire country by the 50 Top Pizza organization. Mangieri’s restaurant received the same honor last year, and its Neapolitan-style pies continue to impress the judges.

“I think [pizza is] probably universal because it’s a product that can be kind of personalized by anybody,” Mangieri said during the ceremony announcing the rankings. “I think as the world is getting more open and connected, I think people from around the world have been to Naples, experienced the beauty there, then they take it back to where they’re from and they kind of add their own love to it.”

Anthony Mangieri started Una Pizza in 1996. Alex Lau

The top five overall saw some minor shakeups: Jersey City’s Razza Pizza Artigianale came in second, while Portland’s Ken’s Artisan Pizza ranked third (moving up from No. 11 last year). In fourth was San Francisco’s Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, which was last year’s No. 2, and fifth was Phoenix’s Pizzeria Bianco, which jumped from No. 12 last year. In total, New York topped the list with 10 pizzerias making the cut, while Portland, Miami, and San Francisco all followed with three.

“New York has been deemed one of the greatest cities in the world for pizza,” the project’s curators, Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro, and Albert Sapere, said in a statement. “The American pizza movement is very active right now, with a new generation of artisans who are ever more careful with the quality of their product and their ingredients. It is a trend that has been particularly noticeable over the last year.”

Notably, almost half of the list is made up of new spots or those that didn’t rank at all last year, with the highest being New York’s Pizza Secret at No. 17. And some of last year’s winners experienced massive forward swings, with Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana in South Kingstown moving up to No. 12 from No. 33 and Fabrica Pizza in Tampa hopping up to No. 15 from No. 49. Unfortunately, some spots fared worse, with last year’s No. 9, Pizzana, falling off the list completely, along with 16 other spots.

The ranking was announced on Tuesday night at West Edge in New York’s Chelsea Market. The top 15 spots will automatically be added to 50 Top Pizza’s ranking of the 100 best pizzerias in the world, which will be revealed at a ceremony in Naples on September 13. That gives pizza fanatics a little less than three months to try the best of the U.S., before needing to move on to the world’s greatest slices.

Check out the full list of the top 50 pizzerias in the United States below.