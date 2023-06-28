Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
×
RR One

The 50 Best Pizzerias in America, Ranked

New York's Una Pizza Napoletana is at the top of the list once again.

Margaherita pizza Alex Lau

Anthony Mangieri is still the king of the U.S. pizza scene.

The chef’s New York City restaurant, Una Pizza Napoletana, was named the best pizzeria in the entire country by the 50 Top Pizza organization. Mangieri’s restaurant received the same honor last year, and its Neapolitan-style pies continue to impress the judges.

Related Stories

“I think [pizza is] probably universal because it’s a product that can be kind of personalized by anybody,” Mangieri said during the ceremony announcing the rankings. “I think as the world is getting more open and connected, I think people from around the world have been to Naples, experienced the beauty there, then they take it back to where they’re from and they kind of add their own love to it.”

Anthony Mangieri
Anthony Mangieri started Una Pizza in 1996. Alex Lau

The top five overall saw some minor shakeups: Jersey City’s Razza Pizza Artigianale came in second, while Portland’s Ken’s Artisan Pizza ranked third (moving up from No. 11 last year). In fourth was San Francisco’s Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, which was last year’s No. 2, and fifth was Phoenix’s Pizzeria Bianco, which jumped from No. 12 last year. In total, New York topped the list with 10 pizzerias making the cut, while Portland, Miami, and San Francisco all followed with three.

“New York has been deemed one of the greatest cities in the world for pizza,” the project’s curators, Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro, and Albert Sapere, said in a statement. “The American pizza movement is very active right now, with a new generation of artisans who are ever more careful with the quality of their product and their ingredients. It is a trend that has been particularly noticeable over the last year.”

Notably, almost half of the list is made up of new spots or those that didn’t rank at all last year, with the highest being New York’s Pizza Secret at No. 17. And some of last year’s winners experienced massive forward swings, with Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana in South Kingstown moving up to No. 12 from No. 33 and Fabrica Pizza in Tampa hopping up to No. 15 from No. 49. Unfortunately, some spots fared worse, with last year’s No. 9, Pizzana, falling off the list completely, along with 16 other spots.

The ranking was announced on Tuesday night at West Edge in New York’s Chelsea Market. The top 15 spots will automatically be added to 50 Top Pizza’s ranking of the 100 best pizzerias in the world, which will be revealed at a ceremony in Naples on September 13. That gives pizza fanatics a little less than three months to try the best of the U.S., before needing to move on to the world’s greatest slices.

Check out the full list of the top 50 pizzerias in the United States below.

  1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York
  2. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City
  3. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland
  4. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco
  5. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix
  6. Ribalta – New York
  7. 0′ Munaciello – Miami
  8. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore
  9. Song’ E Napule – New York
  10. Kesté – New York
  11. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami
  12. Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana – South Kingstown
  13. Ops – Brooklyn
  14. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago
  15. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa
  16. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas
  17. Pizza Secret – New York
  18. Pizza Rock – Las Vegas
  19. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles
  20. Apizza Scholls – Portland
  21. Flour House – San Luis Obispo
  22. Mission Pizza Napoletana – Winston – Salem
  23. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana – Darnestown
  24. Il Forno – San Antonio
  25. Coals Artisan Pizza – Louisville
  26. Nardò Italian Restaurant – Huntington Beach
  27. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company – Chicago
  28. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza – Haddon Township
  29. Nostrana – Portland
  30. Craft 64 – Scottsdale
  31. Spark Pizza – Redmond
  32. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina – New York
  33. A 16 – San Francisco
  34. Salsa – New York
  35. Antico Pizza Napoletana – Atlanta
  36. Tribute Pizza – San Diego
  37. Don Antonio – New York
  38. Zeneli – New Haven
  39. Pizza Delicious – New Orleans
  40. PizzElla – Miami Beach
  41. Slice & Pie – Washington
  42. Pasquale Jones – New York
  43. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana – Colorado Springs
  44. Pomo – Scottsdale
  45. Oven & Tap – Bentonville
  46. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Irvine
  47. Posto – Somerville
  48. A Modo Mio – Arlington
  49. Yellow Moto Pizzeria – San Francisco
  50. 786 Degrees – Los Angeles

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Dining

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

ad