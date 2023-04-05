The World’s Newest Michelin 3-Star Restaurant Is in Munich

Jan Hartwig has returned to the ranks of Michelin three-star chefs.

The German cook, who previously held three stars as the chef at Atelier, was given the honor yesterday, when the 2023 Michelin stars for Germany were announced. His namesake restaurant, Jan, in Munich, greatly impressed the anonymous Michelin inspectors, who said, “Jan Hartwig masters craft and technique to perfection and sometimes dares to do something unexpected. The variation of products and flavors is fantastic.”

That was the only shakeup at the very top of this year’s list, as the nine other three-starred restaurants in Germany maintained their ranking. Further down, however, eight restaurants were newly awarded two stars and 34 spots were given their first star. In total, Germany now has a record 334 starred restaurants, putting it in fourth place for countries with the most Michelin stars, according to Bon Appétit. Only France, Japan, and Italy have more lauded establishments.

In the two-star category, the recently reopened Alois-Dallmayr Fine Dining, in Munich, immediately received the elevated honor, under the leadership of Max Natmessnig. Elsewhere, several restaurants were elevated from their former one-star status, including L.A. Jordan, Lakeside, and Votum. The new additions were rounded out by Sein, Coeur D’Artichaut, Gourmetestaurant Dichter, and Mühle.

As far as one-stars go, the first-timers spanned from around the country. In Berlin, the NoName and Bonvivant both made the cut, with the latter spotlighting vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Münster, which is home to the two-star Coeur D’Artichaut, saw two additional restaurants earn their first star, BOK Brust oder Keule and Spitzner. Among other cities, Freiburg, Munich, and Cologne were also highlighted for their dining scene.

“Despite the many challenges of the current economic situation, the 2023 selection of the Michelin Guide for Germany continues to demonstrate a remarkably consistent quality in German gastronomy. Our inspection team was amazed by the vitality of the 2023 vintage,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement. “Local professionals have defied many crises, all the while aiming at offering their guests a consistently high standard.”

The vastness of Germany’s guide is certainly a testament to that.