Lima’s Central Is the Best Restaurant in the World, According to the World’s 50 Best Organization

The Peruvian spot took the top honor at the group's 2023 awards ceremony.

Food from Central The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Rankings have become quite contentious, yet organizations continue to roll out their lists of the crème de la crème. And if you ask the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the top spot in the entire world is Lima’s Central.

On Tuesday night, at a ceremony in Valencia, Spain, the group revealed its ranking of the top 50 restaurants across the globe, after rolling out the runners-up list of 51-100 earlier this month. (In April, it also named Elena Reygadas of Rosetta in Mexico City the best female chef in the world.) Following Central, the top five were rounded out by a trio of Spanish restaurants—Barcelona’s Disfrutar, Madrid’s Diverxo, and Atxondo’s Asador Etxebarri—and Copenhagen’s Alchemist (which moved up from No. 18 last year).

“This is not about being No. 1; this is not about competition; this is not about being the best,” said Virgilio Martínez of Central. “This is about what we do every single day—to love what we do, to keep achieving our beautiful goals, and just looking for the truth.”

Pia Leon and Virgilio Martinez of Central
Pía Léon and Virgilio Martínez of Central The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

Central, which opened in 2008, first appeared in the rankings in 2013, landing a spot at 50. It ascended quickly, spending much of the last decade in the top six before becoming the first South American restaurant to become No 1. The married couple behind the establishment, Léon and Martínez, have used their restaurant as a showcase of indigenous Peruvian ingredients and cooking, becoming global evangelists for their home country’s cuisine. Léon has moved on as head chef of Central to open her first solo venture Kjolle, which joined Central in the top 50 this year.

Outside of those highly rated restaurants, a few others spots made notable appearances on the list. New York City’s Atomix was the highest climber of any restaurant, hopping up to No. 8 from No. 33 last year. (The United States saw just two spots crack the top 50, with Le Bernardin coming in at No. 44.) The highest new entry was Bruno Verjus’s Table in Paris, which debuted at an impressive No. 10. On the other end of the spectrum, Le Calandre in Rubano fell a whopping 31 spots from last year, from No. 10 to No. 41. (Previous No. 1 winners are ineligible after they achieve that honor, so last year’s top spot, Copenhagen’s Geranium, is now absent.)

While these teams certainly see making the list as an honor, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking has faded from its peak of influence. Big-name chefs have talked about the futility of these sorts of lists, with Magnus Nilsson telling Robb Report in 2021 that he stopped voting for the award. “I used to vote, myself, for many years for World’s 50 Best Restaurants and the original idea was brilliant, but I no longer think it’s a brilliant idea,” he said. “When people discovered you could play the game—you still have to have a great place, but you can actively work to get more votes—then that thing has lost all meaning to me.”

Still, it’s likely that these restaurants and chefs are having a fabulous—and well-fed—celebration in Valencia this evening.

Check out the full list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants below.

  1. Central, Lima
  2. Disfrutar, Barcelona
  3. Diverxo, Madrid
  4. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo
  5. Alchemist, Copenhagen
  6. Maido, Lima
  7. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera
  8. Atomix, New York City
  9. Quintonil, Mexico City
  10. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris
  11. Trèsind Studio, Dubai
  12. A Casa do Porco, Sāo Paulo
  13. Pujol, Mexico City
  14. Odette, Singapore
  15. Le Du, Bangkok
  16. Reale, Castel di Sangro
  17. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
  18. Steirereck, Vienna
  19. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
  20. Quique Dacosta, Denia
  21. Den, Tokyo
  22. Elkano, Getaria
  23. Kol, London
  24. Septime, Paris
  25. Belcanto, Lisbon
  26. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau
  27. Florilège, Tokyo
  28. Kjolle, Lima
  29. Boragó, Santiago
  30. Frantzén, Stockholm
  31. Mugaritz, San Sebastien
  32. Hiša Franko, Kobarid
  33. El Chato, Bogotá
  34. Uliassi, Senigallia
  35. Ikoyi, London
  36. Plénitude, Paris
  37. Sézanne, Tokyo
  38. The Clove Club, London
  39. The Jane, Antwerp
  40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
  41. Le Calandre, Rubano
  42. Piazza Duomo, Alba
  43. Leo, Bogotá
  44. Le Bernardin, New York City
  45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
  46. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
  47. Mayta, Lima
  48. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil
  49. Rosetta, Mexico City
  50. The Chairman, Hong Kong

