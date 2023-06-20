Lima’s Central Is the Best Restaurant in the World, According to the World’s 50 Best Organization

Rankings have become quite contentious, yet organizations continue to roll out their lists of the crème de la crème. And if you ask the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the top spot in the entire world is Lima’s Central.

On Tuesday night, at a ceremony in Valencia, Spain, the group revealed its ranking of the top 50 restaurants across the globe, after rolling out the runners-up list of 51-100 earlier this month. (In April, it also named Elena Reygadas of Rosetta in Mexico City the best female chef in the world.) Following Central, the top five were rounded out by a trio of Spanish restaurants—Barcelona’s Disfrutar, Madrid’s Diverxo, and Atxondo’s Asador Etxebarri—and Copenhagen’s Alchemist (which moved up from No. 18 last year).

“This is not about being No. 1; this is not about competition; this is not about being the best,” said Virgilio Martínez of Central. “This is about what we do every single day—to love what we do, to keep achieving our beautiful goals, and just looking for the truth.”

Pía Léon and Virgilio Martínez of Central The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

Central, which opened in 2008, first appeared in the rankings in 2013, landing a spot at 50. It ascended quickly, spending much of the last decade in the top six before becoming the first South American restaurant to become No 1. The married couple behind the establishment, Léon and Martínez, have used their restaurant as a showcase of indigenous Peruvian ingredients and cooking, becoming global evangelists for their home country’s cuisine. Léon has moved on as head chef of Central to open her first solo venture Kjolle, which joined Central in the top 50 this year.

Outside of those highly rated restaurants, a few others spots made notable appearances on the list. New York City’s Atomix was the highest climber of any restaurant, hopping up to No. 8 from No. 33 last year. (The United States saw just two spots crack the top 50, with Le Bernardin coming in at No. 44.) The highest new entry was Bruno Verjus’s Table in Paris, which debuted at an impressive No. 10. On the other end of the spectrum, Le Calandre in Rubano fell a whopping 31 spots from last year, from No. 10 to No. 41. (Previous No. 1 winners are ineligible after they achieve that honor, so last year’s top spot, Copenhagen’s Geranium, is now absent.)

While these teams certainly see making the list as an honor, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking has faded from its peak of influence. Big-name chefs have talked about the futility of these sorts of lists, with Magnus Nilsson telling Robb Report in 2021 that he stopped voting for the award. “I used to vote, myself, for many years for World’s 50 Best Restaurants and the original idea was brilliant, but I no longer think it’s a brilliant idea,” he said. “When people discovered you could play the game—you still have to have a great place, but you can actively work to get more votes—then that thing has lost all meaning to me.”

Still, it’s likely that these restaurants and chefs are having a fabulous—and well-fed—celebration in Valencia this evening.

Check out the full list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants below.

Central, Lima Disfrutar, Barcelona Diverxo, Madrid Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo Alchemist, Copenhagen Maido, Lima Lido 84, Gardone Riviera Atomix, New York City Quintonil, Mexico City Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris Trèsind Studio, Dubai A Casa do Porco, Sāo Paulo Pujol, Mexico City Odette, Singapore Le Du, Bangkok Reale, Castel di Sangro Gaggan Anand, Bangkok Steirereck, Vienna Don Julio, Buenos Aires Quique Dacosta, Denia Den, Tokyo Elkano, Getaria Kol, London Septime, Paris Belcanto, Lisbon Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau Florilège, Tokyo Kjolle, Lima Boragó, Santiago Frantzén, Stockholm Mugaritz, San Sebastien Hiša Franko, Kobarid El Chato, Bogotá Uliassi, Senigallia Ikoyi, London Plénitude, Paris Sézanne, Tokyo The Clove Club, London The Jane, Antwerp Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin Le Calandre, Rubano Piazza Duomo, Alba Leo, Bogotá Le Bernardin, New York City Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai Mayta, Lima La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil Rosetta, Mexico City The Chairman, Hong Kong

