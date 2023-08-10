Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Is Closing After 20 Years

Jay-Z may be one of Brooklyn’s finest, but the rapper is calling it quits in Manhattan—at least temporarily.

The artist’s 40/40 Club in the Flatiron District closed at the end of July, Eater NY reported on Wednesday. While the bar and lounge has plans to reopen in a new location in February, according to its website, the closure marks the end of the club’s 20-year run in New York City.

After the 40/40 Club opened in 2003, it quickly became a hit with celebs: LeBron James celebrated his birthday there, while J. Cole held a mixtape release party in the space. Following a $10 million renovation, the club reopened in 2012 with a launch party attended by the likes of Swizz Beatz, Warren Buffett, Spike Lee, and Russell Simmons. “I wanted to retain the feel of a clubhouse, a relaxed place to interact with friends,” Jay-Z told Rolling Stone in an email at the time.

At its height, the club’s influence even expanded beyond N.Y.C. Along with an outpost at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, there was a 40/40 sports lounge in Las Vegas, a club in Atlantic City, and a bar at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Vegas location closed in 2008 and the Atlantic City one shut down in 2013, following a lawsuit that claimed the company owed more than $115,000 in unpaid rent and other charges, according to Eater. The 40/40 Club at Barclays will remain open, a spokesperson for the arena told Eater, and the Atlanta airport location also seems to still be operating.

WATCH

Over the years, Jay-Z has invested in other hospitality projects throughout his hometown. He was involved with the Spotted Pig before it closed in 2020, following the settlement of sexual-harassment claims by its principal owner, Ken Friedman. Hov’s real-estate company, SCC Greenwich Realty, sold the restaurant’s former home last year for $7.5 million, Eater noted.

When the 40/40 Club closed briefly for renovations in the 2010s, it was in part to help modernize the space and bring it in line with hot spots like 1 Oak and Greenhouse. So perhaps when it reopens early next year, the 40/40 Club 3.0 will have been updated for this decade, too.

Culinary Masters 2023

Don’t miss the food event of the year. Register for Robb Report’s Culinary Masters now. Or, for more information on Robb Report experiences, visit RR1.