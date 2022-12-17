Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
×
RR One

The Best Italian Restaurant in the World Is in Shanghai, According to a New Ranking

The 50 Top Italy group has named Da Vittorio Shanghai as the best Italian restaurant across the globe.

carbonara alla spaghetti osteria gucci Courtesy Osteria Gucci

For some of the best Italian food, you might actually have to travel to … China?

The 50 Top Italy organization revealed its 50 best Italian restaurants in the world earlier this week, with Da Vittorio Shanghai coming in at the top spot. There, executive chef Stefano Bacchelli is serving up “true excellence,” as the group put it in a statement. Da Vittorio Shanghai was the first restaurant opened by the Cerea family outside of Europe, and is one of just many outposts around the world. And while its food is surely standout, the fashion designer Brett Johnson once told Robb Report that the Italian location served his favorite drink.

Related Stories

Coming in next in the ranking is Don Alfonso 1890 in Toronto, which received its very first Michelin star earlier this year. In third place, combining two of the biggest names in Italy, you’ll find Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Tokyo. And rounding out the top five are Paris’s Il Carpaccio and Washington, DC’s Fiola, a favorite of President Joe Biden.

In all, the United States has a moderate presence on the list, with six restaurants making the cut. New York’s Rezdôra came in ninth, while another DC spot—Masseria—was awarded 12th place. Further down the list, you’ll find a couple more New York spots (The Oval at La Devozione in 20th and Osteria 57 in 27th) and San Francisco’s Acquerello at 42nd.

When looking at the full list, you might be surprised to see that no spots from Italy are actually mentioned. But not to worry—the 50 Top Italy organization divides its lists between restaurants in Italy and those elsewhere in the world. So, if you live in Italy or that country is an easier flight than the one to Asia, it’s not like you have to go to China for the absolute best Italian food. But it does seem like you’d be remiss to pass over Da Vittorio Shanghai, or any of the other spots in the 2023 roundup. Check out the full list below.

The 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World

  1. Da Vittorio Shanghai – Shanghai, China
  2. Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto – Toronto, Canada
  3. Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura – Tokyo, Japan
  4. Il Carpaccio – Paris, France
  5. Fiola – Washington DC, U.S.A.
  6. Sesamo – Marrakesh, Morocco
  7. Locanda Locatelli – London, United Kingdom
  8. Il Lago – Geneva, Swiss
  9. Rezdôra – New York, U.S.A.
  10. Buona Terra – Singapore, Singapore
  11. Agli Amici Rovinj – Rovinj, Croatia
  12. Masseria – Washington DC, U.S.A.
  13. Acquarello – Munich, Germany
  14. Senzanome – Brussels, Belgium
  15. Tèrra – Copenhagen, Denmark
  16. Caffè Stern – Paris, France
  17. Torno Subito – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  18. Armani Ristorante – Tokyo, Japan
  19. Pianeta Terra – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  20. The Oval – La Devozione – New York, U.S.A.
  21. Clara – Bangkok, Thailand
  22. Giando – Hong Kong, China
  23. La Table d’Antonio Salvatore au Rampoldi– Montecarlo, Principality of Monaco
  24. Aromi– Prague, Czech Republic
  25. Pastamara – Vienna, Austria
  26. Ornellaia – Zurich, Swiss
  27. Osteria 57 – New York, U.S.A.
  28. Lucida – El Alamein, Egypt
  29. Tosca – Paris, France
  30. Mono – Edinburgh, United Kingdom
  31. Erasmus – Karlsruhe, Germany
  32. Brace – Copenhagen, Denmark
  33. Cioppino’s – Vancouver, Canada
  34. La Sosta – Swellendam, South Africa
  35. Orobianco – Alicante, Spain
  36. Otto e Mezzo – Bombana – Hong Kong, China
  37. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin – Tokyo, Japan
  38. Picchi – St. Paul, Brazil
  39. Restaurant Passerini– Paris, France
  40. Braci – Singapore, Singapore
  41. Il Ristorante – Niko Romito – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  42. Acquerello – San Francisco, U.S.A.
  43. Tentazioni – Bordeaux, France
  44. Octavium – Hong Kong, China
  45. Al Muntaha – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  46. Le George – Paris, France
  47. La Locanda – Kyoto, Japan
  48. The River Cafe – London, United Kingdom
  49. Da Mimmo – Brussels, Belgium
  50. Mancini – Stockholm, Sweden

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Dining

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

ad