For some of the best Italian food, you might actually have to travel to … China?

The 50 Top Italy organization revealed its 50 best Italian restaurants in the world earlier this week, with Da Vittorio Shanghai coming in at the top spot. There, executive chef Stefano Bacchelli is serving up “true excellence,” as the group put it in a statement. Da Vittorio Shanghai was the first restaurant opened by the Cerea family outside of Europe, and is one of just many outposts around the world. And while its food is surely standout, the fashion designer Brett Johnson once told Robb Report that the Italian location served his favorite drink.

Coming in next in the ranking is Don Alfonso 1890 in Toronto, which received its very first Michelin star earlier this year. In third place, combining two of the biggest names in Italy, you’ll find Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Tokyo. And rounding out the top five are Paris’s Il Carpaccio and Washington, DC’s Fiola, a favorite of President Joe Biden.

In all, the United States has a moderate presence on the list, with six restaurants making the cut. New York’s Rezdôra came in ninth, while another DC spot—Masseria—was awarded 12th place. Further down the list, you’ll find a couple more New York spots (The Oval at La Devozione in 20th and Osteria 57 in 27th) and San Francisco’s Acquerello at 42nd.

When looking at the full list, you might be surprised to see that no spots from Italy are actually mentioned. But not to worry—the 50 Top Italy organization divides its lists between restaurants in Italy and those elsewhere in the world. So, if you live in Italy or that country is an easier flight than the one to Asia, it’s not like you have to go to China for the absolute best Italian food. But it does seem like you’d be remiss to pass over Da Vittorio Shanghai, or any of the other spots in the 2023 roundup. Check out the full list below.

The 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World