This Modern Thai Restaurant in Bangkok Has Been Crowned the Best in Asia

Chef Thitid Tassanakajohn's Thai spot moved up from its No. 4 spot on the 50 Best list last year.

Chef Thitid Tassanakajohn Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

Rankings are, by their nature, subjective. And none may be more so than best-restaurant lists. What’s more personal than taste, after all? But according to a group of more than 300 gourmands, Asia has a new top spot.

The 50 Best organization released on Tuesday its latest list of the premier establishments on the continent on Tuesday, with Bangkok’s Le Du coming in first, Bloomberg reported. The Thai spot, which was No. 4 on last year’s list, is known for dishes such as marinated squid with fermented tofu and raspberry rice crackers as well as grilled river prawns with deep-fried egg and black organic rice, all prepared by the chef Thitid Tassanakajohn.

Bangkok was well represented in the rankings, with eight other spots appearing alongside Le Du, including another one from Tassanakajohn. “Many people said it’s not good that you have two restaurants,” the chef said during a press conference. “I want to do it for the Thai cuisine.” He added that he had no current plans to expand his operations, “but maybe now I will have to.”

After Le Du, the organization rated Tokyo’s Sézanne as the No. 2 restaurant in Asia, followed by Bangkok’s Nusara as No. 3, Tokyo’s Den as No. 4, and Bangkok’s Gaggan Anand as No. 5. Den was knocked down from its No. 1 spot last year, but Sézanne and Nusara moved up from No. 17 and No. 10, respectively. Gaggan Anand was absent from last year’s list, as it was mostly closed then, but it debuted at No. 5 in 2021.

William Drew, the director of content at 50 Best, noted to Bloomberg that this year’s list is almost a return to normal after a few years of pandemic-induced changes to the rankings. However, it was still impacted by travel restrictions, with voters asked to rank six restaurants in their home country and two from the rest of Asia (prior to the pandemic, it was 10 spots in total, with at least four outside one’s own country).

That didn’t stop voters from giving accolades to some new spots this year, though: 15 of the 50 restaurants didn’t appear in last year’s ranking. Alongside Gaggan Anand, that includes Singapore’s Euphoria at No. 25, Chennai’s Avartana at No. 30, and most of the restaurants ranked Nos. 40 to 50.

As Asia continues to reopen more broadly to the rest of the world, the 50 Best list seems like as good a reason as any to plan a long-delayed trip to the continent.

Here are the 50 best restaurants in Asia, according to 50 Best:

  1. Le Du, Bangkok
  2. Sézanne, Tokyo
  3. Nusara, Bangkok
  4. Den, Tokyo
  5. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
  6. Odette, Singapore
  7. Florilege, Tokyo
  8. La Cime, Osaka
  9. Sorn, Bangkok
  10. Narisawa, Tokyo
  11. Labyrinth, Singapore
  12. Sazenka, Tokyo
  13. The Chairman, Hong Kong
  14. Villa Aida, Wakayama, Japan
  15. Mosu, Seoul
  16. Masque, Mumbai
  17. Meta, Singapore
  18. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
  19. Indian Accent, New Delhi
  20. Ode, Tokyo
  21. Zen, Singapore
  22. Suhring, Bangkok
  23. Onjium, Seoul
  24. Burnt Ends, Singapore
  25. Euphoria, Singapore
  26. Cloudstreet, Singapore
  27. Les Amis, Singapore
  28. Mingles, Seoul
  29. Neighborhood, Hong Kong
  30. Avartana, Chennai
  31. Ensue, Shenzhen
  32. Cenci, Kyoto
  33. Ms.Maria and Mr.Singh, Bangkok
  34. Da Vittorio, Shanghai
  35. Potong, Bangkok
  36. Born , Singapore
  37. Wing, Hong Kong
  38. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok
  39. Wing Lei Palace, Macau
  40. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
  41. Mono, Hong Kong
  42. Toyo Eatery, Manila
  43. Sichuan Moon, Macau
  44. L’Effervesence, Tokyo
  45. Mume, Taipei
  46. Baan tepa, Bangkok
  47. Born & Bred, Seoul
  48. Metiz, Makati
  49. Caprice, Hong Kong
  50. Refer, Beijing

