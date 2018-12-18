A First Look Inside Eleven Madison Park’s Cozy Aspen Pop-Up (Including a Yurt Village)

EMP Winter House is here to warm up your ski trip. The cold-weather, ski lodge riff on the Michelin-starred New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park—which just happens to occupy the top spot on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list—has landed in Aspen. The news about the restaurant’s latest outpost broke early last month and now we have pictures of the interior and more food snaps.

Keeping with the winter theme—and serving as a contrast to the beachside vibes of Humm’s EMP Summer House in the Hamptons—the first images of EMP’s rustic 3,500-square-foot mountain-born venture show off a crackling fireplace in the dining room to set keep things toasty and an open kitchen serving up a behind-the-scenes glimpse of EMP’s masters cooking up your next fine dining experience. Outside, there is a festive (and heated!) “yurt village” which looks perfect for your next Insta-brag. The yurts also serve another purpose: family-style meals perfect for sharing, like fondue or a feast of roast lamb, finished with chocolate mousse, baked Alaska, or Mont Blanc.

The new seasonal outpost from chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara debuted this past weekend at the Chefs Club space inside Aspen’s St Regis hotel, and, as you already know, it’s going to be the place for monied ski bunnies to be seen dining and sipping hot cocoa (or something a bit more adult) post-slopes. Humm will be creating fare inspired by his own Swiss heritage there, turning classic Alpine dishes like fondue, Zurich-style chicken and schnitzel into masterpieces of modernity and gastro-deliciousness. In other words: get thee to the Aspen mountainsides, STAT.

As with Summer House, this is an American Express-sponsored endeavor, so they’ll only be taking AmEx for reservations and payment. Speaking of reservations, they’ll be releasing blocks of available times on January 1st and February 1st, and, like the Manhattan mothership, will likely sell out quickly.