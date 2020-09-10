Exclusive: A Michelin 3-Star Chef and Master Somm Want You to Join Them for Dinner and a Show

Last year, in a temporary restaurant stadium at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, people once again gathered for a series of Masters Dinners. At the All-Star Chef Classic, the likes of Daniel Boulud and Wylie DuFresne not only cooked the assembled onlookers dinner, but treated the crowd to some live entertainment too. This year Covid-19 has put a crimp in plans for the annual event, but organizers have found a way to bring the restaurant stadium to your home.

The entertainment will be virtual, but the food will be real, with a four-course meal delivered right to you along with an amuse bouche and two bottles of wine to enjoy with it. The night’s festivities will be hosted by chef Nyesha Arrington, who will be joined by the dynamic duo Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook of LA favorites Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny’s; Michelin three-star Dominique Crenn; Ludo Lefebvre of Petit Trois and the dearly departed Trois Mec; and master sommelier Carlton McCoy—previously of Little Nell in Aspen and now President and CEO of Heitz Cellar—will bring the wine knowledge.

For $250 per person the Dinner for Two package includes fully cooked dishes with a few requiring some preparation guided by the chefs who created them. And for the first 15 people who purchase, there will be an At Home Service for Two bundle for $600 per person. This not only includes the food, but a sous chef and butler will come to your house with serviceware in tow to prepare, plate and serve your food during the event while also pouring the wine and cocktails, and, most importantly, will do the dishes at the end of the night.

The All-Star Chef Classic will donate $40,000 to two charity partners: Food Forward, an LA-based organization fighting hunger and food waste; and then also the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which has been busy lobbying Congress to get relief to America’s struggling restaurants.

Tickets go on sale today at lexusallstarchefclassic.com starting at 10 am PT, with packages available for residents of Orange, Ventura and LA counties.