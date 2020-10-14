7 Cutting-Edge Prime Day Deals for Serious Home Cooks

Amazon Prime Day is usually Christmas in July for those among us looking for deals to upgrade our kitchen gear. Covid-19 had something to say about that this year, so instead we get an early Black Monday of digital deals. Of course, unlike Black Monday, with Prime Day we don’t have to entertain any pretense that we’re shopping for anyone but ourselves.

This year the online behemoth is featuring discounts in excess of 50 percent on some of our favorite kitchen brands. We’ve combed all of Amazon’s Prime Day discounts on appliances, tools and accessories to find the best deals on the best gear. Here are the seven you don’t want to miss.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

There are a lot of flashy new kitchen gadgets out there, but a Vitamix blender is time-tested and true—a workhorse every home cook needs. The powerful motor and jar design make smoothies, purees and emulsions a snap, and the Ascent series gives a sleek upgrade to the classic Vitamix with touch controls, a programmable timer and “Self-Detect Technology” where the blender can sense which container is being used—from a full jar to an individual smoothie cup—and adjust the power output accordingly.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Nitro cold brew coffee has been around less than a decade but its already a fixture of quality coffee shops across the country. The nitrogen-charged coffee gives your cold cup a rich, creamy texture similar to a Guinness. With GrowlerWerks uKeg, you can use your favorite roaster’s beans to make nitro cold brew at home. Either make your own cold brew maker or GrowlerWerks’ filters to steep the grounds inside the container. Once the coffee is done, simply charge it with a nitrogen cartridge and your drink is ready.

Kitchener Elite Electric Meat Grinder & Sausage Stuffer

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering why your favorite steakhouse makes a killer burger that you’ve never seemed to be able to replicate at home, there’s a simple explanation. That restaurant isn’t buying ground chuck and forming a patty, it’s creating its own custom blend of beef. Maybe there’s some wagyu fat in there or aged short rib all ground together. The Kitchener Elite is a heavy-duty, stainless steel grinder with multiple plates to customize your grind so you’ll have the right size no matter if you’re making meatballs or sausages.

SKG Cold Press Juicer

While that juice bar down the corner from you may be touting miracle cures and saying their product can “detox” your body, there isn’t a lot of scientific evidence to back that up. However, a cold press juicer does have the benefit of not using fast moving blades that can heat up and oxidize your juice like a centrifugal juicer will. That means your juice will have a fresher, more vibrant flavor. SKG’s cold press features a wide chute to fit whole fruit, easy disassembly and extracts more juice than the competition.

Zojirushi Rice Cooker

This is an appliance that’s sure to become a star in your kitchen arsenal. Zojirushi’s rice cookers are intuitive, easy to clean and extremely effective at what they do. The microcomputer and sensors inside the cooker can calibrate soak time and adjust temperature as needed to ensure that the rice cooks evenly and stays warm without ever burning. It’s outstanding for white rice, but a revelation for brown rice as its able to cook perfect fluffy grains in a way that you wouldn’t get either on the stovetop or from a lesser cooker.

Aaron Leather Goods Knife Roll

That nice, big knife block on your counter may do the trick to store your blades, but there are times you want a different option. If you’re someone who finds themselves tailgating, camping or generally cooking outside your home, a knife roll is what you need to transport them safely. Also, if your of knife collection grows, it’s a great way to store them when not in use. This handsome leather roll stores up to 10 knives and utensils, secured with brushed antique buckles and straps that give it a splash of vintage style.

John Boos Maple Cutting Board

When it comes to big wood butcher blocks, Boos has made itself the gold standard. This dual-sided, 24 by 18-inch maple cutting board is beautiful and durable. On one side you have ample workspace for cutting, chopping and kneading, and the groove on the other side is ideal for poultry and roasts. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, this Boos Block is ideal for carving up your turkey.

