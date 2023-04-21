Houston’s Newest Steakhouse Has a Michelin-Starred Chef Leading the Kitchen

This new Texas steakhouse is bringing some serious culinary chops to its, well, chops.

This week, Sambrooks Management Company opened Andiron, a live-fire steakhouse helmed by the Michelin-starred chef Louis Maldonado (formerly of San Francisco’s Cortez, among other spots). Here, you’ll find classics like ribeyes and New York strips in a setting inspired by the restaurant’s focus on wood-fired cooking.

“Although we are only now opening to the public, we have been in the kitchen since last December which has allowed chef Louis and his team a lot of time to perfect an amazing menu,” Michael Sambrooks, the company’s founder, said in a statement. “We are very excited to open the doors and let everyone in to see the stunning room and experience our world class offerings.”

Steak Tartare Jenn Duncan

Among those offerings are classic starters like steak tartare, clams casino, and a wedge salad. The meat program highlights Niman Ranch Prime cuts from the United States, small-production Australian Wagyu, and a rotating selection of small-farm Japanese Wagyu. If you’re staying away from red meat for whatever reason, the menu also includes chicken and a number of seafood dishes, including a whole grilled turbot and a two-pound lobster. Sides range from the requisite creamed spinach and whipped potatoes to more modern grilled eggplant and white asparagus.

The meat, seafood, and vegetables are all cooked over the kitchen’s 22-foot live-fire grill, which you’ll be able to see from the dining room. Pair your plates with one of Andiron’s 500 bottles of wine, with a focus on producers in Burgundy, Bordeaux, Spain, and California. Or opt for one of head bartender Angel Batista’s classic cocktails, spotlighting barrel-aged rums and whiskeys. This is a steakhouse, after all, and red meat requires something bold in your glass.

Barrell Rum Private Release Old Fashioned Jenn Duncan

While Andiron’s menu is reason enough to stop by, don’t sleep on the restaurant’s design, which pulls from many of the same inspirations. Burnt-wood accents nod to the live-fire aspect of things, while white-veined red marble hints at the well-marbled beef Maldonado is throwing on the grill. Soon, an outdoor patio will join the mix, adding another 70 seats to the interior’s 110.

All together, it’s the pinnacle of a Texas steakhouse experience.

