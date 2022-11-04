Anna Delvey Is Hosting a Dinner Series in Her NYC Apartment While Under House Arrest

Of course Anna Delvey would find a way make house arrest chic: The fake German heiress and real-life grifter—whose foibles were dramatized in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna—will be holding a dinner series in her New York City apartment, which she’s currently unable to leave.

The monthly dinners will be free for attendees, who must be invited by Delvey, Eater NY reported. According to an email that Eater obtained, “Each dinner will welcome 10 to 12 VIP attendees including well-known founders, influencers, media and celebrity talent friends.” Every meeting will focus on a different topic of conversation, from “social good movements” to “collective experiences across industries.”

Delvey—the Russian-born con artist whose real name is Anna Sorokin—has been under house arrest since early October, when she was released from a New York facility where she had been detained after overstaying her visa. She now lives in a fifth-floor walk-up in the East Village, in a one-bedroom apartment that was listed for $4,250 a month, according to the New York Post.

While the dinner series doesn’t yet have a start date, the email that Eater saw was soliciting “table settings, general table decor, alcohol, items for gifting” and food and beverage donations. The whole concept doesn’t seem too dissimilar from what Delvey was hoping to found at the landmark 281 Park Avenue South building, which went on sale for $135 million earlier this year. There, Delvey had been hoping to establish a members-only social and cultural club where the crème de la crème could hobnob.

Now under 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring—and no access to social media—Delvey is turning her home into the sort of private club she originally wanted to create. Restrictions haven’t stopped her in the past, Eater noted, and they’re not stopping her now. She held an art show while detained and she’s currently selling a handful of original prison sketches for up to $25,000.

Despite functionally not being able to do much, it seems that Delvey is creating her own fun—by bringing the party to her.