After Her Dining Empire Crumbled Amid Scandal, April Bloomfield Will Return to NYC

Chef April Bloomfield used to be part of one of the most respected and successful restaurant duos in the culinary world until #MeToo allegations against her business partner, Ken Friedman, brought down their empire. Bloomfield left or closed her dining destinations in New York, LA and San Francisco in the aftermath of the scandal but has just announced she’s opening a restaurant again.

The news came from Gabriel Stulman, the New York restaurateur behind spots such as Jolene and Fairfax. He took to Instagram to post a picture of him with Bloomfield with the caption, “This is my friend April Bloomfield—I’m excited to share that we’re opening a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. That’s all we’ve got to say about it for now. Can’t wait to share more when we have more to share.” Bloomfield followed with a post of her own on her Instagram account with a similar caption.

Stulman already has a new restaurant underway in Brooklyn but hasn’t confirmed this will be the one he’ll partner with Bloomfield on, Eater NY reports.

The past two years, Bloomfield has kept a low profile as a chef-in-residence at an inn in Connecticut. It’s a far cry from the decade she spent atop the industry. She’d led spots including the acclaimed Spotted Pig and Breslin in New York City, Tosca in San Francisco and Hearth and the Hound in LA. Her meat-centric, elevated British Pub fare was able to pair critical success with popular appeal. Bloomfield became a media darling as well, even starring in her own half-season of Mind of a Chef. While she made the food, her business partner, Friedman, was able to create buzzy atmospheres where the rich and famous flocked and even Mike D. of the Beastie Boys agreed to curate the wine list.

But their empire all went south starting in December 2017, when a New York Times investigation revealed a pattern of alleged sexual misconduct by Friedman, drying up the font of goodwill the James Beard Award–winner had in the restaurant industry. Bloomfield’s reputation took a hit as well, as some of Friedman’s accusers said that the chef had not pushed back on Friedman when her employees informed her of the harassment they’d endured.

“I failed a lot of people,” she told the Times in October 2018 when she finally broke her silence on the allegations against Friedman. “That’s on my shoulders.”

While she may not win back those people who lost faith in her during the scandal, her contemporaries are cheering her reemergence, with chefs from Tom Colicchio to Rene Redzepi welcoming her return. Eventually, we will see how diners feel about Bloomfield.