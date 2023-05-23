Wolfgang Puck Has Partnered With Aston Martin F1 to Serve the Team’s VIP Guests at Races This Season

In Formula 1, every team is trying to get any edge they can over their nine counterparts on the grid. That’s happening off the track, too.

Aston Martin is adding to its stellar start to the season (a surprising second in the Constructor’s Standings) by bringing on celeb chef Wolfgang Puck to enhance the team’s trackside hospitality.

Starting this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, and at every race going forward across the season, guests will have the opportunity to sample signature dishes created by the celebrated Austrian-American chef and his team in the newly rebranded team motorhome, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team House. The Wolfgang Puck logo will also be displayed on the AMR23 car this weekend and at Grands Prix located near one of Puck’s restaurants.

Phillip Eagle, the head chef of AMF1, collaborated with Elliott Grover, the executive chef at the London location of Cut by Wolfgang Puck, on the menu for European races and other special races on AMF1’s flyaways throughout the season. The team will be working out of a temporary kitchen, with limited space and minimal equipment. Grover is no stranger to serving a lot of A-listers at once though, as he flew in from England this past year to help Puck execute the annual Academy Awards Governors Ball.

“I am delighted that we can add Wolfgang’s signature dishes to Aston Martin’s dining experience in the Formula One paddock,” said AMF1 Team Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. “Our mission is to constantly elevate the experience of our guests and this collaboration, with one of the world’s finest restaurateurs, is another demonstration of our limitless ambitions on and off the racetrack.”

Puck first honed his craft at Monaco’s prestigious Hotel des Paris which overlooks Turn Three at the Circuit de Monaco. “I’m a big fan of F1 and the Aston Martin Team,” Puck said. “This partnership is hugely exciting and will see us combine great food with a great racing team and an iconic brand. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”