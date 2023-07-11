Atlanta Is Getting Its First Michelin Guide

The South is getting a new Michelin Guide—although it will be quite limited in scope.

Michelin inspectors are currently in the process of assessing Atlanta’s culinary scene, the French tire company announced on Tuesday. It’s the first time the Georgian capital is receiving such recognition, with the guide set to be released in the fall.

“We want to recognize that Atlanta is a culinary powerhouse, with a long list of styles and flavors for foodies to enjoy,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. “One might immediately associate the city with Southern cuisine, and rightfully so, but there is much depth here that should not go overlooked.”

The Michelin Guide is working with the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau to promote and market the culinary offerings throughout the city. This isn’t unusual for the company: In the past, it’s worked with local destination marketing organizations in places like California and Florida. Those states paid $600,000 and $150,000, respectively, to help the Michelin Guide come to their states. Heather Kirksey, the director of public relations for the Atlanta organization, told Robb Report that it could not disclose the financial terms of their relationship, however.

Despite those monetary contributions from states and cities, Michelin maintains that its restaurant selections are independent of outside influence. “The Michelin Guide Atlanta came to life thanks to the quality of the city’s culinary scene and the talent of its restaurant teams,” a spokesperson for the company told Robb Report.

The Atlanta guide is the second new U.S. guide that Michelin will debut this year: Last month, it was announced that the company would be rating Colorado’s restaurants as well. The two locations join just a handful of others honored with Michelin stars in the United States: New York; California; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago. In all of those spots, the same five criteria are used to rank the culinary scene: the quality of products, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of technique, the chef’s personality as reflected in the food, and consistency among visits.

“Atlanta’s culinary scene is rich in diversity and constantly evolving but has long been one of the most underappreciated assets in our city,” William Pate, the president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a statement. “We are proud of the recognition the Michelin Guide will bring to our destination as it highlights our local chefs and cuisine.”

We’ll learn soon enough which Atlanta chefs and restaurants it deems worthy of the coveted stars.