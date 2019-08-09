Michelin-Starred Chefs from Three Continents Are Teaming Up for an Amazing Dinner Series in New York

We’ve already told you how much we love Atomix, the intimate, modern Korean restaurant from husband-wife duo JP and Ellia Park. Earlier this year, we named it the Best New Restaurant in America and before that Michelin granted it a star not long after the 16-seat, tasting-menu restaurant opened in Manhattan. Well, more Michelin stars are on the way.

Over the next few months, the Parks have invited Michelin-starred restaurants from three continents to join them in their Manhattan restaurant for rare collaboration dinners between chefs. “Through collaboration, we are able to exchange knowledge about different cuisines, diverse and novel ingredients, and preparation techniques that we may have not known about before,” JP says.

The next dinner is with another restaurant run by a husband-wife duo, SingleThread in Healdsburg, Calif. Kyle and Katina Connaughton ascended to three Michelin stars last fall and held onto the honor when Michelin announced stars for the entire state of California in June. The restaurant that’s also an inn and a farm is greatly influenced by Kyle’s time cooking in Japan. “Ellia and I went to SingleThread and had a remarkable, memorable dinner. We were deeply moved and inspired by Kyle and Katina’s philosophy around food and dining and following that dinner we had always hoped that we would one day work together in some capacity.”

The Atomix x SingleThread dinners on August 12 and 13 will be multi-course meals that will highlight SingleThread’s Japanese influences.

The following dinners on September 16 and 17 will see Michelin-starred Relae fly across the pond from Copenhagen. The core of Christian Puglisi’s budding Danish empire is his relaxed fine dining restaurant that, like SingleThread, has a strong connection to a its own farm. Since 2016, head chef Jonathan Tam has led the restaurant, and he’ll work directly with the JP in the kitchen for the event.

The series will wrap in November as Michelin-starred Mosu of Seoul joins the Parks in Manhattan. French Laundry alum chef Sung Ahn first opened Mosu in San Francisco, serving a kaiseki-style menu that blended contemporary American fare with the flavors of China, Japan and Korea. He moved to Seoul in 2017 and regained the Michelin star he had in San Francisco not long after.

The SingleThread dinner currently has a wait list and tickets for the Relae and Mosu dinners will soon be available through Tock.