This Michelin-Starred Restaurant in Napa Valley Is Being Sued for Serving Foie Gras

Some in Napa Valley may be looking forward to a Valentine’s Day dinner at the luxe Auberge du Soleil. Others are actively suing the hotel because of its celebratory menu.

The Animal Protection and Rescue League filed a lawsuit against Auberge’s parent company because the $125 V-Day tasting menu at the hotel’s restaurant includes foie gras mousse, Wine Business reported this week. The group also alleges that the restaurant has regularly served foie gras despite restrictions on the ingredient in California.

In 2004, the Golden State passed a law prohibiting the sale of foie gras—the fattened livers of ducks and geese—if it’s produced via “gavage.” Many argue that this process, which involves force-feeding the birds, is inhumane. As such, various states and countries around the world have outlawed foie gras. However, a delay in enacting the law and years of court battles meant California’s restaurants were still serving foie until a 2022 ruling by the ninth circuit court of appeals affirmed that individuals could import the liver for themselves, but restaurants couldn’t serve it.

Auberge du Soleil, however, is alleged to have continued selling the delicacy. In February 2022, the Animal Protection and Rescue League contacted the restaurant and it promised to stop offering foie gras. But the organization contends that foie gras has remained on the menu, according to the new lawsuit. Yelp reviews from March 2022 seemed to show that Auberge was still using the ingredient, and the recent Valentine’s Day menu apparently highlighted foie gras mousse, which the complaint says contains foie gras from force-fed birds, in violation of California law.

This isn’t the first time foie gras has been caught up in legal disputes. Most recently, it’s been the subject of a lengthy ordeal in New York. The city banned the sale of foie gras all the way back in 2019, but two local farms that produce the ingredient sued before the ban could go into effect. In December, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets ruled that NYC’s ban was illegal because it violated farmers’ rights. In response, the city sued to enact its ban, and the matter is still winding its way through the courts.

For its part, the Animal Protection and Rescue League said in its complaint that it was pursuing legal action rather than “spending more time, money, and volunteer resources organizing protests and seeking official enforcement action.” If New York’s battle is any example, though, the California suit could still be a drawn-out affair.