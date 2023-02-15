Inside Bad Roman, the Decadent and Playfully Inauthentic Italian Restaurant in NYC’s Columbus Circle

New York is home to hundreds, if not thousands, of Italian restaurants—but the new Bad Roman wants to go beyond the standard red-sauce fare.

The Columbus Circle spot from Quality Branded (the team behind Don Angie, Zou Zou’s, Quality Bistro and more) is serving up whimsical plates inspired by all aspects of Italian cooking, from that found in the Italian countryside to that of New York’s own Little Italy. That means all the dishes you know and love, but with a hint of modern playfulness that takes things to the next level.

Here, instead of garlic bread, you’re getting roasted garlic babka. Raw-bar service includes oysters dressed in cherry pepper mignonette and hamachi crudo with Sicilian pistachio. The namesake wedge come with black olives and soppressata, while capellini clams casino and sausage and pepper garlic toast are just a couple of other small plates.

Hamachi crudo and roasted garlic babka Christian Harder

If you’re craving pasta, Bad Roman has a host of house-made options for you to consider: There’s a luxe Osetra caviar gnocchi with crème fraiche and chives, or whole roasted lobster and Calabrian campanelle for two. Land and sea mains run the gamut from fillets topped with cacio e pepe raviolo or spicy crab cannelloni to scallops piccata. And for dessert, the restaurant has devised tiramisu ice cream cake or sticky toffee panettone to round things out.

The beverage menu is focused on cocktails, specifically those using Italian spirits and ingredients. A vodka Martini swaps pepperoncini brine for the traditional olive, while the summer’s sbagliato trend is seen in a drink mixing strawberry-infused Aperol, Carpano Antica and Prosecco. After dinner, the Vesuvius Bowl (set on fire at your table) features rum, Pinoli Orgeat and lime. Although coffee lovers might choose instead the Reverse Affogato, with vanilla milk-washed vodka and espresso shaved ice.

Lemon cheesecake Christian Harder

Beyond the menu, you’ll get to eat and drink while overlooking nearby Central Park, thanks to Bad Roman’s third-story perch. But the interior design is just as striking as the outdoors. Orange banquettes pair contrast with the greenery strewn throughout the space, and details like trompe l’oeil mosaics warm up the restaurant even further.

Sometimes being bad looks—and tastes—oh so good.

