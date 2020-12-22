10 Outstanding Caviar Packages That Will Ship to Your Home in Time for New Year’s Eve

If the end of any year is cause for celebration, saying goodbye—and good riddance!—to 2020 takes the cake. After many months of sacrifices, large and small, you deserve to go all out for New Year’s Eve.

While festivities may look different when the ball drops, you can (and should) still throw a fabulous fête at home—whether that means getting gussied up with your significant other or hosting a small gathering with your quaran-team. An unforgettably decadent night in should include overflowing Champagne paired with one of our favorite indulgences: caviar. And this New Year’s calls for excellent caviar.

To help you celebrate December 31 in style, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most impressive caviar collections from the world’s finest producers that can be delivered right to your door. So break out the mother of pearl spoons, chill lots of bubbly and get ready to toast to something we can all be ecstatic about: saying farewell to 2020 for good.

Regiis Ova, The Temptuous Trio

Founded by Thomas Keller and acclaimed caviar expert Shaoching Bishop, Regiis Ova (“royal egg” in Latin) has partnered with the finest sturgeon farms in the world to support sustainable practices while providing exceptional quality caviar at more affordable prices. Ideal for those of discerning taste, The Temptuous Trio collection aims to impress with three 30-gram tins of the “reigning queens of caviar”—Ossetra, Royal and Baerii—along with a hand-carved mother of pearl spoon and a branded tin opener. This gorgeous set is presented in a striking black box, making it an ideal gift for yourself or someone special.

Buy Now: $325

Caviar Russe, The Jubilant Collection

Even the most discerning connoisseurs rely on Caviar Russe for their unique selection of the finest quality caviar—including Osetra, Beluga and American—available in their New York and Miami boutiques and through their online store. The Jubilant Collection contains essentials for hosting a knockout New Year’s Eve celebration (just add Champagne). The package starts with 125 grams of malossol sustainably harvested caviar of your choice—from Pacific Sturgeon to Caspian Pacific Oserta—along with a silver-plated server, house-made blinis, crème fraîche and caviar spoons, all packaged together in a signature insulated bag. Serving sizes range from 1-4 people and up to 9-15 people. Another excellent offering: the Signature Tasting Collection (from $1,695) which includes every variety of imported Caviar Russe caviar, eight tins in total, along with the aforementioned accoutrement.

Buy Now: $985

Calvisius, Seven Stars Collection

Sourced from their own cutting-edge farm in Calvisano, Italy, Calvisius caviar has set the industry benchmark for premium quality fish eggs that are fully traceable. The Italian producer uses a traditional Russian curing technique (malossol) that utilizes a low salt content, allowing for a pure expression of each variety’s nuances and flavor profile. You can taste the difference in the showstopping Seven Stars Collection: a pair of stylish magnetic boxes (each containing a mother of pearl spoon) enclosing the full lineup of sustainably farmed caviars: Tradition Prestige, Oscietra Classic, Oscietra Royal, Tradition Elite, Oscietra Imperial, Sevruga and Siberian Royal. The exquisite collection is available three different sizes based on total caviar grams, with options to add blinis and a signature tin opener.

Buy Now: $320

Paramount, Eric Ripert Caviar Flight

For more than 25 years, Paramount has been world-class chef Eric Ripert’s caviar purveyor of choice at his Michelin three-star Le Bernardin. This holiday season, the industry leaders teamed up to introduce a masterful collaborative line: the 2020 Eric Ripert Caviar Package, which showcases custom caviars in varying sizes—including a smoked trout roe, signature Imperial Osetra and a rare golden roe Imperial Hybrid—with accoutrements. The Eric Ripert Caviar Flight has all the makings for a next-level New Year’s Eve: an opulent sampling of all three caviars, crème fraîche, blinis and three mini mother of pearl serving spoons in a signature Eric Ripert bag.

Buy Now: $595

CaviAIR, The Holiday Tasting Pack

Founded by New York restaurateur Ariel Arce, this approachable retailer demystifies caviar for beginners. There’s even a caviar hotline for easy ordering help. A sure-fire place to start: The Holiday Tasting Pack, which includes a vintage spoon to scoop into one-ounce jars of Imperial Kaluga Extra Fancy, Siberian Baerii and Russian Osetra varieties. CaviAIR’s build-your-own model allows you to customize your set and gives you the option to add a range of Champagne bottles. Since Arce is the force behind Aire’s Champagne Parlor in the West Village, you’ll be in good hands with her bubbles recommendations.

Buy Now: $215

FultonFishMarket.com, Best of the Best Imported Caviar Package

Established in 1822, New York’s legendary FultonFishMarket.com offers the world’s largest assortment of fresh seafood online (all hand-selected by experts) including fine caviar from the States and overseas. Their Best of the Best Imported Caviar Package features a duo of the globe’s most outstanding caviar—Hybrid Sturgeon and Classic Osetra—along with serving essentials: crème fraîche, frozen blinis, a mother of pearl spoon, a tasting card and an insulated bag. There’s also a wonderful domestic version ($299.95) including Hackleback, Paddlefish, California Sturgeon and Salmon Roe.

Buy Now: $400

Browne Trading Company, Royal Osetra Tasting

When the country’s most elite chefs and restaurants want premium caviar, they rely on Rod Mitchell and his Browne Trading Company. The Portland, Maine, seafood epicure offers a wide assortment of caviars from around the world and outstanding collections like this Royal Osetra Tasting. Sample three different classic osetra caviars from three expert caviar producers—in Belgium, Israel and Italy—to note the subtle differences in color, texture and flavor. The trio of 30-gram tins comes presented neatly in a wooden box with a pair of handcrafted mother of pearl spoons.

Buy Now: $470

Russ & Daughters, The American Caviar Gift Set

Dating back to 1914, New York institution Russ & Daughters sells some of the finest seafood in the city and specializes in top-notch caviar. You can’t go wrong with any of their a la carte caviar offerings or fantastic sampler packages, like the best-selling American Caviar Gift Set, which spotlights outstanding domestic fish egg delicacies. Party it up with 50 gram tins of American Transmontanus, Paddlefish and Hackleback caviar to enjoy with blinis, crème fraîche and a mother of pearl spoon. And for the right way to serve caviar at your holiday festivities, Russ & Daughters fourth-generation co-owner Josh Russ Tupper shares his insight.

Buy Now: $355

Marky’s Caviar, Diamond Sampler Gift Box

Located one block from Central Park on Madison Avenue, this gourmet boutique and restaurant offers some of the absolute rarest and most prized caviars in the world, all hand-selected by Marky’s specialists. For a New Year’s soiree to remember, treat yourself to the magnificent Diamond Sampler Gift Box: a luxurious collection delivering one-ounce each of Almas, Beluga di Venezia and Gold Russian Osettra caviars, along with an elegant mother of pearl plate and spoon set.

Buy Now: $1,200

Petrossian, Limited Edition Special Reserve Caviar Coffret

Synonymous with exceptional seafood, Petrossian has spent a century perfecting the art of caviar. The brand’s Caviar Concierge program will even assist you in selecting the perfect roe for your palate and occasion. To truly blow your mind, spring for the Limited Edition Special Reserve Caviar Coffret. Only 100 of these lacquer cases were commissioned to showcase the Special Reserve Collection: the very best of the best. Press a button and the keepsake case glides open to reveal six 50-gram tins of rich and rare caviars hand-selected by the Petrossian family: two each of Special Reserve Ossetra, Special Reserve Alverta and Special Reserve Kaluga Huso Hybrid. This is the ultimate for caviar connoisseurs and a wow-worthy way to ring in 2021.

Buy Now: $4,000