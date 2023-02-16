How to Make the Best Eggplant Parm, the Perfect Dish to Get You Through Winter

February is one of the hardest months: Spring is on the horizon, but we’re still stuck in the dark, gray depths of winter. What may help? Sarah Grueneberg’s Roman-Style Eggplant Parmigiana, a comfy, cozy dish featuring crispy yet creamy eggplant, robust tomato sauce and melty cheese.

The Chicago-based chef and author of Listen to Your Vegetables, from which this recipe is excerpted, told Robb Report that it’s one of her all-time favorite eggplant recipes. Look for “regal” aubergines, she said, with a tautness and heft that means they’re full of water. You could play around with grilling the eggplant rather than frying it, but absolutely don’t forget to salt the vegetable. And the show-stopping, “soul-satisfying” meal is perfect on its own, but if you’re searching for a side, Grueneberg recommends just a small salad or some bread. Let all of your hard work be the star of the table.

During my first trip to Italy in 2009, I was taught this recipe by chef Danilo Frisone at Ristorante Grano near the Pantheon. He taught me great technique that makes for the most delicious eggplant parm you’ll ever have. It starts by salting the eggplant overnight, which creates a delicious creamy texture. Dipping the eggplant slices in ice water keeps the breading ultra light and crispy, and breading the eggplant slices right before you add them to the hot oil prevents them from getting soggy; it also helps the breading stay intact during frying.

Harvest

Roman-Style Eggplant Parmigiana

Serves 4 as a main course or 8 as an appetizer

2 large firm eggplants, ends trimmed, sliced crosswise into 1-inch-thick slices

2 tbsp. kosher salt

3 qt. canola oil, for deep-frying

6 c. all-purpose flour

3 c. fine dry breadcrumbs (from Italian-style bread)

6 c. ice water

4 c. your favorite tomato sauce

½ c. freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus some to garnish

8 oz. fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

1 c. fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Place the eggplant in a large mixing bowl and toss with the salt. Transfer it to a colander, then set the colander in the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight or up to two days.

Heat the oil in a large pot or deep-fryer to 350°F. While the oil is heating, place 3 cups of the flour in a medium bowl. In another bowl, combine the remaining 3 cups of flour with the breadcrumbs. Place the ice water in a third bowl.

Shake any excess salt or liquid from the eggplant. Dip the eggplant slices in the flour, then dip in the ice water. Finish by coating the eggplant in the flour-breadcrumb mixture; be sure to pat and evenly coat each slice. Transfer the finished breaded eggplant to a rack set on a baking sheet while you bread the others.

Line a large baking sheet with paper towels. Working in three batches, carefully place 1 eggplant slice at a time into the hot oil; there should be five or six slices per batch. Fry the eggplant for eight to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown. Transfer to the baking sheet to cool.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In an 8 by 12-inch or 12-inch round baking dish, evenly pour 2 cups of the tomato sauce. You will be shingling the eggplants, so start by arranging the three largest eggplant slices in a row along one side of the dish. Over each slice, spoon 1 tablespoon of tomato sauce, sprinkle with parm, and shingle with a slice of mozzarella. Continue shingling the eggplant, sauce, parm, and mozzarella, filling out the rest of the dish. Spoon the remaining tomato sauce over the eggplant, and sprinkle with more parm. Top with the remaining sliced mozzarella. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake for 30 minutes longer, until the cheese is melted and the top is golden brown. Let rest for 10 minutes. Garnish with more parm and basil leaves before serving.

Get It Get It: You can season your flour-breadcrumb mixture if you want, but the eggplant gets nicely seasoned from the salting, plus the Parmigiano-Reggiano adds another layer of seasoning to the dish.

From Listen to Your Vegetables by Sarah Grueneberg and Kate Heddings. Copyright © 2022 by Green Mountain Collection, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.