How to Make the Ultimate Fried Pork Chop, According to One of the World’s Greatest Restaurants

In the second season of the Netflix show Somebody Feed Phil, our loveable, hungry protagonist heads to Venice in pursuit of gustatory delights. For one stop Phil Rosenthal visits a place he’d been before, Vini da Arturo, because he wants to show us the pork chop. Now, at first glance the pork chop appears like many others of the Milanese variety you’d find: a generous slab of meat pounded out, breaded and fried. However, it’s the important final step that really sets Arturo’s pork apart. After the chop has been fried, the oil is poured out of the pan and then the meat returned to the skillet, where it is generously doused with white wine vinegar, cooking until soaks up all the liquid. It gives the dish an outstanding note of acidity that cuts through the fat. It’s a pork chop Phil says he dreams of, and we can see why.

Now, author and recipe developer Nadine Redzepi has crafted her own version of the pork chop you can make at home, using Noma Projects brand new Wild Rose Vinegar that it launched last week. The bottle is the second product from her husband René’s consumer product line that has spun off of the world-renowned restaurant. Like the Mushroom Garum before it, the first batch of vinegar sold out fast, but you can sign up to have access to preorders on future products. If you didn’t get your hands on the Wild Rose Vinegar this time around, feel free to give this recipe a try with white wine vinegar for now.

Noma

Venetian Pork Chop a la Somebody Feed Phil

2 Pork chops

40-50 g flour

3 Whole eggs, whisked

60-70 g Panko bread crumbs

30-40 mL Neutral frying oil

15 g Butter

25-30 mL Wild Rose Vinegar

Sea salt

Whisk the eggs well in a flat bowl large enough for you to be able to turn the pork chops in (you could add some grated garlic, smoked paprika, or herbs de Provence to the eggs to add an extra layer of flavor).

Place enough flour on a plate to lightly coat the pork chops

Place the panko crumbs into a third and separate large, flat bowl.

Give the pork chops a few good whacks with a meat tenderizer on both sides.

Lightly cover the chops in flour, dip and coat in the whisked eggs, then evenly cover the chops in panko.

Get a pan big enough to fit the chops, cover the entire surface with neutral oil (approximately 1 cm) and warm over medium-low heat.

Add the butter to the cold oil and once the butter has melted into the oil, it is time to carefully add the pork chops. Cook and caramelize the pork chops on the first side to a delicious golden-brown color. Carefully turn the chops with a pair of tongs and continue to cook the other side to golden brown. When both sides are caramelized, lift the pork chops out of the oil and place onto a wire rack to the side. Carefully pour the frying oil into a heatproof container to the side and return the pan to the heat.

Turn the heat up to medium and put the pork chops back in the dry pan followed by the rose vinegar. Shake the pan a little while the vinegar bubbles and evaporates into the pork chops. Once the vinegar has pretty much disappeared, season the chops with salt, serve and eat immediately.