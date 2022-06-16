Quantcast
The 50 Best Pizzerias in America, Ranked

On the 50 Top Pizza list, New York smashed the competition, with nine restaurants making the cut.

Four pizzas from Una Pizza Napoletana Mark Weinberg

New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana is truly the big cheese: Anthony Mangieri’s Lower East Side pizza joint was just named the best pizzeria in the United States by the 50 Top Pizza organization.

The group, which has anonymous inspectors travel the country tasting pizza from coast to coast, announced the 2022 list earlier this week. The top five were rounded out by Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, Ribalta in New York, Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City and O’ Munaciello in Miami.

People make pizzas at Una Pizza Napoletana

The pizza-making process at Una Pizza Napoletana  Mark Weinberg

“It’s humbling, and I am filled with gratitude,” Mangieri said in a statement. “Every day since opening Una Pizza in 1996 I’ve had the dream to pursue this work without compromise. We’ve been so blessed to be able to do this and continue to learn and grow as a pizzeria and as pizza makers.”

Mangieri opened his first Una Pizza on the Jersey Shore before relocating to the East Village in 2004. Amid a sea of slice joints that sold big, floppy New York-style pies, Mangieri obsessively made pizza the Old World way, inspired by his trip to Naples a decade before. He decamped for San Francisco in 2010 before bringing restaurant back to Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 2018. And despite only recently reopening after a two-year closure, Una Pizza is still the spot locals and visitors alike turn to for authentic Neapolitan pies. Mangieri makes the dough himself every day, naturally leavened without yeast, changing the recipe slightly each time in pursuit of the perfect pie.

The 50 Top Pizza organization judges restaurants first and foremost on the quality of their dough and raw materials. After that, the wine and beverage lists, the service and the attention and care given to customers all play a part in the final rankings.

The bar at Una Pizza Napoletana

The bar at Una Pizza Napoletana  Mark Weinberg

“It has been an emotional return to the United States,” the three project curators said in a statement. “After two complicated years, it was truly meaningful to be able to meet the best 50 American pizza makers in New York, one of the great pizza capitals in the world.  We are truly delighted.”

Overall—and unsurprisingly—New York was the most well-represented city on the list, with nine restaurants taking home honors. Portland and San Francisco followed with five pizzerias each. The top 15 restaurants will automatically be added to the group’s list of the 100 best pizzerias in the world, which will be announced on September 7.

Check out the full list of the top 50 pizzerias below.

  1. Una Pizza Napoletana, New York
  2. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco
  3. Ribalta NYC, New York
  4. Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City
  5. 0’ Munaciello, Miami
  6. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, Chicago
  7. Song’ E Napule, New York
  8. La Leggenda Pizzeria, Miami
  9. Pizzana, Los Angeles
  10. Kesté Fulton, New York
  11. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, Portland
  12. Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
  13. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, Kenmore
  14. Ops, New York
  15. Doppio Zero, San Francisco
  16. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland
  17. Partenope Ristorante, Dallas
  18. Apizza Scholls, Portland
  19. Flour House, San Luis Obispo
  20. Forcella, New York
  21. Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles
  22. Roberta’s, New York
  23. Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia
  24. Mission Pizza Napoletana, Winston-Salem
  25. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown
  26. A 16, San Francisco
  27. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina, New York
  28. Brick Fire Tavern, Honolulu
  29. Del Popolo, San Francisco
  30. Pasquale Jones, New York
  31. Forno Rosso, Chicago
  32. Il Forno, San Antonio
  33. Pasquale’s Pizzeria, South Kingstown
  34. Stanzione 87, Miami
  35. Coals Artisan Pizza, Louisville
  36. Flour + Water Pizzeria, San Francisco
  37. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company, Chicago
  38. Pomo, Scottsdale
  39. Bufalina Due, Austin
  40. Nostrana, Portland
  41. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Colorado Springs
  42. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Irvine
  43. Scottie’s Pizza Parlor, Portland
  44. Cart-Driver RiNo, Denver
  45. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, Haddon Township
  46. Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria, Key West
  47. Diavola, Indianapolis
  48. Spark Pizza, Redmond
  49. Fabrica Pizza, Tampa
  50. Craft 64, Scottsdale

