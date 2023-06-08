What the Runner-Ups for the World’s Best 50 Restaurants Say About This Year’s Winners

In anticipation of its announcement of the top restaurants in the world, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization has just released its list of runner-ups.

A whopping 28 of last year’s spots are missing from this year’s ranking, and nine restaurants that were deemed top-50-worthy in 2022 have dropped down to somewhere between No. 51 and No. 100. The latest list begins with Tokyo’s Narisawa and ends with Panama City’s Maito (the first time that locale has been represented).

“We are delighted to see restaurants from so many new locations appear on the extended list for the first time this year,” William Drew, the group’s director of content, said in a statement. “All the establishments announced today have demonstrated outstanding hospitality and represent some of the greatest dining experiences across the globe.”

A dish from Maito The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

In total, there are 12 new entries from 11 different countries, with Quito also showing up for the first time ever (Nuema at No. 79). Europe is the most decorated continent, with 21 restaurants on the list, followed by Asia (15), North America (six), South America (five), and the Middle East and Africa (three). For the United States, the highest-ranking restaurant is Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, which came in at No. 61.

Of larger note, however, are the previously highly ranked restaurants that fell into the Nos. 51 to 100 range. That includes Belgium’s Hof van Cleve, which moved from No. 27 to No. 52, and Paris’s Le Clarence, which went from No. 28 to No. 67, in the biggest decline.

Then there are the 28 restaurants that fell off the list altogether, meaning they’re either being promoted to the overall top 50 or they no longer crack the top 100 at all. The highest-ranked of those is São Paulo’s D.O.M., which was No. 53 in 2022, while the lowest-ranked is San Francisco’s Benu, No. 97 last year.

The top 50 best restaurants will be announced at a ceremony in Valencia, Spain, on June 20. Until then, the spots that didn’t make the cut this time around will likely be wringing their hands in suspense, as they wait to hear whether their name will be called later this month.

The full list of restaurants Nos. 51 to 100 is below.

51. Narisawa, Tokyo

52. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem

53. Brat, London

54. Alcalde, Guadalajara

55. Ernst, Berlin

56. Sorn, Bangkok

57. Jordnær, Copenhagen

58. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

59. Mérito, Lima

60. La Cime, Osaka

61. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York

62. Arpège, Paris

63. Neolokal, Istanbul

64. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa María

65. Burnt Ends, Singapore

66. Turk Fatih Tutak, Istanbul

67. Le Clarence, Paris

68. SingleThread, Healdsburg

69. Zén, Singapore

70. Sud 777, Mexico City

71. Core by Clare Smyth, London

72. Sühring, Bangkok

73. Cosme, New York

74. Nusara, Bangkok

75. Fyn, Cape Town

76. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro

77. Tantris, Munich

78. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris

79. Nuema, Quito

80. Flocons de Sel, Megève

81. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu

82. Enigma, Barcelona

83. Sazenka, Tokyo

84. Meta, Singapore

85. Enrico Bartolini, Milan

86. Lyle’s, London

87. Ossiano, Dubai

88. Potong, Bangkok

89. Mingles, Seoul

90. Wing, Hong Kong

91. Kadeau, Copenhagen

92. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

93. Kei, Paris

94. La Colombe, Cape Town

95. Ceto, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

96. Ricard Camarena Restaurant, Valencia

97. Labyrinth, Singapore

98. Saison, San Francisco

99. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

100. Maito, Panama City

