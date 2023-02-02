NYC’s Most Expensive Private Club Was Shut Down for Operating Without a Permit

The London social club and restaurant Casa Cruz was so excited to open its New York City location last year, it may have jumped the gun on some important documentation.

Earlier this week, the private club was shut down “for operating without a permit,” the New York Post reported on Tuesday. The rag noticed a sign posted to the establishment’s door, an order from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene that Casa Cruz must close.

“Due to a clerical error in the permitting paperwork, Casa Cruz was temporarily closed,” a representative for the restaurant told Page Six. “This error has since been remedied, all appropriate paperwork is in place and we expect the doors to open imminently.”

And that they did: Casa Cruz resumed service Tuesday evening, allowing its elite clientele to breathe a sigh of relief that they wouldn’t have to stay away for too long.

The British-born club, located in a Beaux-Arts mansion on East 61st Street, is the most expensive such establishment in the city. A baseline membership costs $250,000, with certain access levels reaching $500,000. That gives you entry to the building’s five floors, featuring bars and dining rooms, special event spaces and a rooftop terrace, along with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol and David Hockney, according to Eater NY.

(Drake apparently rented out the entire space for a party after one of his shows at the Apollo Theater in January. “He pulled out all the stops with food, drink and gifts to thank [his family and friends] for their unwavering support over the years,” one insider told the Post. “It was extremely exclusive.”)

The restaurant, however, is open to the public—as long as you abide by the dress code, which prohibits sweatpants, flip-flops, athletic wear of any kind and even blue jeans. There, you can sip on $12 orange juice, dig in to $260 Oscietra caviar with potato purée or dine on an $82 grilled veal chop. Most cocktails run $25, unless you spring for the $65 Rocas (extra añejo tequila aged in French limousine oak and lime). It’s an expensive menu available to those who might only be aspiring to the level of actual member.

Thankfully, reservations are available on Resy, just like any normal restaurant.