Michelin-Starred Caviar Russe Just Rolled Out a New $975 Tasting Menu

The Michelin-starred Caviar Russe in New York City is no stranger to luxe tasting menus, but its latest degustation will be its most lavish yet—and one of the priciest in the city.

The caviar purveyor and Madison Avenue restaurant just introduced the Grand Tasting Menu, a $975-per-person experience that rivals what you’d pay at Michelin three-star Masa, which raised its prices to $1,000 earlier this year. Caviar Russe is offering an 11-course tasting menu that will allow diners to indulge in the finest caviar it offers.

The golden egg Photography by Food Story Media Ltd.

To start, guests are treated to a caviar tasting in the bar and lounge, accompanied by a glass of Dom Pérignon 2012 Champagne. By the spoon, you’ll sample Gold Osetra, Classic Osetra, Sevruga, Siberian and Pacific caviar to understand the differences in flavor and texture of the varietals. Each of the caviars on offer are sustainably raised in Germany, where the aquafarm aims to create roe that resembles the Caspian sea varietals that made caviar a delicacy in the first place.

In the same part of the restaurant’s Madison Avenue townhouse, you’ll sample a selection of bar bites, including oysters with almond, cherry and caviar; bluefin toro tartare with a nori cornet and caviar; carrot velouté with yogurt espuma and fennel pollen; and foie gras with crispy rice and caviar.

The halibut Photography by Food Story Media Ltd.

The evening continues to the upstairs dining room for a further six-courses prepared by executive chef Edgar Panchernikov. The dishes will rotate seasonally but you can expect to start with options such as heirloom tomato with burrata, lemon verbena, pistachio and caviar; bluefin tuna with burgundy summer truffle, corn and lime; and a golden egg with Parmesan, nasturtium and caviar. On the more substantial side, you’ll find halibut with fairy tale eggplant, black garlic and Champagne Blanc; and lamb with sausage, zucchini and goat cheese.

And if you thought you were done with caviar, you’re wrong. Even dessert has some fish eggs as Russe will serve a cannelle with buttermilk, crème anglaise and caviar to finish out the night.