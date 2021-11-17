Inside Caviar Russe’s Opulent New Raw Bar and Cocktail Lounge in NYC

Caviar Russe is giving New Yorkers another spoonful of opulence.

The renowned caviar purveyor just opened a new raw bar, cocktail lounge and boutique at its flagship on Madison Avenue. The Bar at Caviar Russe, which will open at noon daily, occupies the entire lower level of the townhouse and is designed to be a little less formal than the Michelin-starred fine dining experience above it.

But the new space still has sophistication in spades. The slick interior offers 14 seats at a white marble bar and another 28 in the plush lounge alongside low tables and moody, dimmed lighting. The walls, meanwhile, will be adorned with a selection of work by artist David Drebin.

But let’s talk food. Helmed by executive chef Edgar Panchernikov, who currently oversees Caviar Russe’s outposts in New York and Miami, the bar will, of course, serve hand-selected caviar and accouterments. Diners can choose to enjoy the delicacy by the gram or opt for a tasting experience featuring three or four varieties. All of Caviar Russe’s imported caviar is sustainably sourced from its small-batch farm in Germany, and only the very best black pearls make it to the plate.

Beyond caviar, there will be an extravagant raw bar occupying pride of place on the marble counter. It will sling a selection of fresh seafood, such as oysters and sashimi. In addition, the menu of “Bites” puts a luxury spin on traditional bar food. You can expect refined versions of classics, such as caviar-topped lobster rolls and bao with foie gras.

The drinks offering is designed to complement the decadent fare. First and foremost, the bar is topped with ice buckets housing magnums of caviar’s best friend Champagne. There are also vintages from the likes of Dom Pérignon, Krug and Ruinart on the beverage menu, along with wines from various Californian and European vintners.

Spirits are well represented, too, through an array of classic cocktails like Martinis and Manhattans. There is also a wide selection of vodka available for caviar pairings.

After indulging, guests can pop by the boutique to peruse a range of gourmet products, including smoked salmon, foie gras, truffles and, you guessed it, caviar. Spend long enough there and it might be time for dinner upstairs.

