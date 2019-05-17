Quantcast
Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park Will Open His First European Outpost This Summer

Davies and Brook will launch at the luxe Claridge’s hotel in London.

Chef Daniel Humm Shutterstock/Alex Berliner/BEI/REX
Daniel Humm worked in the kitchens of Claridge’s when he was just 15 years old, so it will be a homecoming of sorts when the Eleven Madison Park and NoMad chef and co-owner opens his first European outpost in the Art Deco Mayfair jewel at summer’s end. Expect Humm’s unpretentious fine dining—one of his signature dishes is his tender honey and lavender glazed roast duck—at Davies and Brook, named after the hotel’s cross streets. Out is his lengthy tasting menu; in is a smaller prix fixe offering. “We want our guests to have fun,” says the Swiss-born chef. “But we are not going to create experiences that have to be four hours long. Davies and Brook will focus on warm, inviting, and engaging hospitality with delicious and beautiful cuisine. A restaurant without pretense that embraces the heritage of its location with a contemporary sensibility.” 

Humm was awarded his first Michelin star at the age of 24, and came to the USA in 2003 where he worked at Campton Place in San Francisco. He has been at the helm of Eleven Madison Park since 2011, and two years ago it was voted number one in the World’s 50 best Restaurant awards. It seems all that hard work and dedication has indeed paid off.

avocado prawns

Humm’s handy work at Eleven Madison Park.  Francesco Tonelli

Humm will be taking over the restaurant space in Claridge’s left by Fera, which was farm-to-table haute cuisine. “Having the opportunity to bring our cuisine and hospitality to the most storied hotel in the world is really a remarkable feelingwe’re so excited for what’s ahead. Working there is an experience that has stayed with me. It has always been a place I’ve felt connected to, so coming back after all these years, to open our first restaurant in Europe is truly a dream come true,” adds the chef. Sounds like it’s going to be a real Humm-dinger.

