Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park Will Open His First European Outpost This Summer

Humm was awarded his first Michelin star at the age of 24, and came to the USA in 2003 where he worked at Campton Place in San Francisco. He has been at the helm of Eleven Madison Park since 2011, and two years ago it was voted number one in the World’s 50 best Restaurant awards. It seems all that hard work and dedication has indeed paid off.

Humm will be taking over the restaurant space in Claridge’s left by Fera, which was farm-to-table haute cuisine. “Having the opportunity to bring our cuisine and hospitality to the most storied hotel in the world is really a remarkable feeling—we’re so excited for what’s ahead. Working there is an experience that has stayed with me. It has always been a place I’ve felt connected to, so coming back after all these years, to open our first restaurant in Europe is truly a dream come true,” adds the chef. Sounds like it’s going to be a real Humm-dinger.