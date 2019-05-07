Award-Winning Chef Nina Compton Shares Her Favorite Spots to Eat in New Orleans

Marjie’s Grill

“When I want a solid, no-frills lunch or dinner, this is my go-to. I love the way Marcus Jacobs cooks. It’s a laid-back place with a tiki-bar, surf kind of feel. They do a really good job with local shrimp, which they grill shell on with a bit of Thai chili and lime; they’re nice and sweet.”

Maypop

“This is a fun restaurant that focuses on Louisiana ingredients with a lot of Asian technique. They do a dirty rice, which is a very Southern thing, but it has Vietnamese techniques. For me, any noodle dish on the menu is great because it’s packed with so much flavor. And the setting itself is very chic; there’s a lot of people- watching going on.”

Arnaud’s and Arnaud’s French 75

“French 75 is a cocktail bar, and Arnaud’s is the restaurant next door. There are so many older restaurants like Galatoire’s, Commander’s Palace or Arnaud’s where you have to get dressed up, and it’s a nice feeling. The dining room is so ornate and glamorous. Order the pommes soufflé, because that’s what they’re known for. And I love fish stuffed with crabmeat and a beurre blanc that’s so decadent. It’s reminiscent of that old-school French menu that transports you back in time.”