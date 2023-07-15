This Michelin 3-Starred Chef Is Opening a New Restaurant in the Italian Alps. Here’s What to Expect.

For nearly 30 years, Norbert Niederkofler’s fortunes as a chef have been intertwined with the hotel attached to his restaurant, with the haute cuisine at St. Hubertus helping the Rosa Alpina in the Dolomite mountains of northeastern Italy—which had only a pizzeria when he arrived in 1994—rise from understated luxury retreat to one of Europe’s top epicurean resorts, earning a third Michelin star in 2017. “At first when I got here, I served what I had seen in New York,” says Niederkofler, who grew up in the area but spent his first 14 years as a chef cooking outside Italy. “We did 90 percent foie gras every night, 150 kilos of sea fish every week, flown in from all over the world.” In 2008, he made the radical decision to ban imported luxuries, not to mention Italian staples such as olive oil, tomatoes, and lemons. It was the start of his dedication to extreme locavore cuisine, which he calls Cook the Mountain, that he’s followed ever since.

St. Hubertus served its final feast after this past winter season, hosting a blowout celebration as Rosa Alpina shut down to begin a two-year renovation en route to becoming a member of the Aman Resort group. But Niederkofler’s fans wouldn’t have to wait that long for his restaurant’s revival. In July, this legend of high-mountain cooking brought his destination dining down from the slopes, launching a new flagship, Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, in Brunico, the cultural capital of South Tyrol, in the valley.

The space, in partnership with Moessmer textiles—a local firm that spins mountain wool into luxe fabrics for Chanel, Prada, and Gucci—features a state-of-the-art kitchen counter serving extended tasting menus in a glass box attached to a turn-of-the-last-century villa. Expect the same types of high-altitude spins on global flavors that helped Niederkofler build a cult following with dishes such as mountain ramen with dried chanterelles, roast carrots with lentil-chamomile miso, and venison in a salsa verde of fresh pine needles and fermented gooseberries. Though he may consult for the Rosa Alpina when it reopens, he says, his most ambitious creations have a permanent home here, open year-round for the first time. “We have four seasons now—we can go much, much deeper than we did before,” he says.