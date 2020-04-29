Watch Chef Angie Mar Show the Best Way to Cook a Steak at Home

Angie Mar knows meat. In 2013 she took over the kitchen of the classic New York chophouse The Beatrice Inn and three years later she bought the restaurant and remade it in her image of being an unabashed, glam carnivore. As owner and executive chef, she brought to The Bea her experience working in outstanding restaurants in both Paris and New York City. Mar also introduced an ambitious dry aging program that includes infusing steak with the flavor of whiskey or lavender. So, of course, she’s exactly who we wanted to ask for advice on the best way to cook a steak.

In this episode of Robb Report’s Culinary School Mar shows the proper way to season, temper, cook and rest your steak at home. She also discusses her favorite cuts and why the small business provisions of the CARES Act fall short for independent restaurants like hers.

