This Michelin-Starred Steakhouse Will Now Ship a Steak Dinner for 4 to Your Doorstep

Back in 2018, when we were in search of the 10 Best New Restaurants in America we couldn’t get enough of Simon Kim and David Shim’s merger of two things we loved: the American steakhouse and Korean barbecue. Naturally, Cote in New York City made our rankings that year and has since been a fixture on our Best Steakhouses in America, to say nothing of its place in the Michelin guide.

Like at Korean barbecues, Cote features little grills in the middle of its tables to cook your bounty, and like at the best steakhouses there’s a dry-aging room filled with the finest beef. The recommended order for first-time diners is the Butcher’s Feast: it comes with four cuts of beef, including their short rib galbi, banchan, two stews, an egg soufflé and a cup of soft serve with soy caramel drizzled on top.

Of course, as a result of Covid-19, those luxuries can’t be enjoyed in person anymore. But Kim and Shim have found a way to get the essence of the restaurant in a box that can be shipped nationwide. The new version of the Butcher’s Feast comes with four cuts from the dry-aging room, including a 45-day dry-aged ribeye. The shipment also includes the restaurant’s proprietary salt blend, containers of pickles, ssamjang and lettuce to make ssam. The kit provides enough food to feed four to five people, which could either be your family or a select group of friends you’ve allowed in your Covid-19 bubble.

Unfortunately, the soft serve that comes with the Butcher’s Feast served in person at Cote doesn’t make the journey across the country. You’ll have to supply your own dessert.

Buy Now $249