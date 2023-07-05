One of America’s Best Steakhouses Is Opening Its First International Outpost in Singapore

Cote has long been one of the best steakhouses in the United States, with both the New York City and Miami locations receiving one star in the Michelin Guide. Now the restaurant is going global.

An outpost of Cote is scheduled to open in Singapore later this year. Situated within the 19-story Como Orchard, it’ll be the restaurant’s first expansion outside the U.S.

“I feel an extreme sense of gratitude and excitement as our team is getting ready to make our international debut in one of the most diverse cities in the world,” Simon Kim, the CEO of Gracious Hospitality Management, which oversees Cote, said in a statement. “I have always been inspired by the vibrant culture and growing culinary scene of Singapore and having the opportunity to work with Christina Ong and one of the most prominent family-owned hotel groups, being a part of their pivotal homecoming moment, is a dream come true.”

Cote offers some of the finest cuts of meat. Gary He

Cote Singapore will feature a menu similar to that at its sister locations, including the restaurant’s renowned Butcher’s Feast, with four different cuts of meat and a wide selection of Korean-inspired side dishes. Designed by Modellus Novus, the same architecture firm behind the other two spots, it’ll also have a cohesive feel with the U.S. outposts, while including additional spaces like a cocktail bar and a music room.

Founded back in 2017, Cote quickly made a name for itself thanks to its blending of Korean barbecue with more traditional American steakhouse elements. The restaurant uses high-quality USDA Prime beef that it dry-ages in house, cooked on smokeless tabletop grills that make the dining experience interactive. After launching in New York City, Cote opened its Miami location in early 2021. Along with the Singapore expansion, Cote is planning to debut the fried-chicken restaurant Coqodaq in N.Y.C. later this year, and the group will eventually open a three-floor project at 550 Madison Avenue.

But for now Gracious Hospitality is focused on its new Asian spot.

“Cote Singapore marks a momentous phase for the brand and I can’t wait to share our version of a Korean Steakhouse with the gastronomes of this lively city,” Kim said.