Dominique Crenn’s New Membership Club Gives You Exclusive Access to Her 3-Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Dominique Crenn is giving her most loyal regulars a chance to secure their favored status.

The chef behind three-Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn has recently launched the Crenn Collection, a membership club that gives you exclusive access to the restaurant, its sister bar, and Crenn-related events and activities, The San Francisco Standard reported earlier this week. A year’s membership will set you back $3,800, or $5,800 for two people.

Included in the membership are a number of perks: You’ll have priority access to reservations at Atelier Crenn with at least 72 hours’ notice. At Bar Crenn next door, you can secure an open table every night, again with at least 72 hours’ notice. Throughout the year, you’ll also get to partake in four different events, including a private winery tour, a spirits tasting at Bar Crenn, a picnic at Atelier Crenn’s Bleu Belle Farm, and a winemaker dinner. On top of that, you’ll be able to call on a dedicated concierge who can take care of all your Crenn-related requests.

A 2019 dish from Atelier Crenn Courtesy Jordan Wise

When the Michelin Guide awarded the restaurant three stars in 2018, Crenn became the first and only female chef to achieve that honor. In February, Atelier Crenn reopened with a fresh redesign after a brief hiatus, and Bar Crenn launched its craft cocktail menu in March.

Of course, the Crenn Collection membership doesn’t cover the cost of your meals, so expect to pay $475 per person for Atelier Crenn’s tasting menu on top of the membership fee. Bar Crenn offers a few slightly cheaper options: The snack menu runs $120 per person, while the Le Comptoir six-course menu is $300 each. You can also opt to book a table in the lounge and partake in cocktails, wine, and spirits from the bar’s list.

It appears that a valuable lesson from the pandemic has stuck with Crenn, and that is that restaurants need to find as many revenue streams as they can outside of just regular dinner service. And since you’d be hard-pressed to find any availability at either spot, a membership club that allows access to tables appears to be an effective way to drive revenue.