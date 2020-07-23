This New Online Cooking Class Sends You All the Ingredients—and Lets You Zoom With a Chef

By now, you’ve likely had your fill of homemade sourdough. But if you’re still hungry to sharpen your culinary skills during quarantine, Cuiline is offering boutique online cooking classes that are run by renowned global chefs. And what’s more, they’ll even send you the ingredients.

Conducted live via Zoom, the classes cover a variety of cuisines and styles to please any type of palate. At-home chefs can master Spanish tapas with Eduardo Jimenez, perfect Greek delicacies with Stefanos Akehurst, tackle Rome’s culinary delights with Andrea Consoli and more. There are currently 20 different experiences on offer, with additional classes continually being added.

Priced at $185 apiece, each experience includes one Zoom connection for up to four people—so your friends or family can cook along with you—plus premeasured ingredients for two multi-course meals. This box of ingredients, shipped directly to your door, is jampacked with hard-to-find spices, herbs and produce to help bring your authentic regional dishes to life. Prior to cooking, home chefs are asked to pick up a few fresh ingredients, like meat, chicken or fish, to ensure your meal is of the highest quality.

The classes typically run for two to three hours and participants are carefully guided by the star chef that is cooking in tandem right alongside them. Each step of the recipe is covered and home chefs will learn everything, from the slicing and dicing of prep to the fine art of presentation.

The concept was conceived by Tamar Lowell, who is also CEO of Access Culinary Trips. Lowell was inspired to help people connect, acquire new skills and explore different cultures during quarantine.

“We know first-hand how much people enjoy in-person cooking classes, not just to learn new skills, but to connect with people and cultures over food,” Lowell said in a press release. “That’s why our online kitchen-to-kitchen experiences with top chefs around the world end in a beautiful multi-course meal that is meant to be shared.”

Lowell also had a strong desire to put her network of chefs around the world back to work and with 15 currently on the roster, she appears to be doing just that.

Ready to don an apron and learn some new skills in the kitchen? You can peruse the full list of classes and register here.