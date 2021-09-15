Robb Report’s Culinary Masters Is Back With 9 Acclaimed Chefs and a Weekend of Indulgence

After celebrating a virtual edition in 2020, Robb Report’s Culinary Masters returns to San Diego’s Fairmont Grand Del Mar for a weekend of dining and golf with some of the world’s best chefs, Sept. 25-27. This year brings together James Beard Award winners, Michelin-star recipients, cooking show hosts and even the subject of Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

Saturday night kicks off the festivities with a reception and gala at Michelin-starred Addison, the lone restaurant in San Diego to hold that distinction. The chefs will collaborate to create a memorable multi-course affair where guests can expect fine wine, caviar, truffles and a few surprises.

The night will see a pair of Beard Award-winners—Paul Bartolotta of his eponymous Milwaukee restaurant group along with Nancy Silverton, head of the Mozza empire and star of an episode of Chef’s Table—team up to tackle the canapes. The only American to have two Michelin three-star restaurants, Thomas Keller, will prepare the first course, which will feature his luxe line of caviar, Regis Ova. Two equally renowned chefs will handle the next two courses, with Daniel Boulud and Addison’s William Bradley leading the way. The beef course will be helmed by James Beard Award-winner JJ Johnson, while the acclaimed Gavin Kaysen and his sous chef Alexandra Motz take on the dessert.

Proceeds from the silent and live auction will benefit Ment’or BKB Foundation, which was founded by Keller, Boulud and Jerome Bocuse. The trio started the foundation after Jerome’s famous father, Paul, encouraged them to field a winning American team for the Olympics of cooking, the Bocuse d’Or. Under their tutelage, the US took home its first-ever gold in 2017 in Lyon, but the mission of Ment’or has expanded to help young cooks progress in their career, by offering mentorship and grants.

For the second day of Culinary Masters, the chefs trade their knives for clubs to hit the links with guests for a friendly golf tournament. Later, JJ Johnson will lead a midday cooking class where he’ll teach attendees how to prepare mango-glazed halibut with rice grits, tomato, okra and corn.

Sunday’s capper is a slightly more casual affair as Ming Tsai, Junior Borges and Paul Bartolotta prepare an al fresco dining experience. And finally, the weekend concludes with brunch on Monday.

There are still some tickets available for these exclusive festivities. So if you’re interested in joining Robb Report for a memorable weekend of indulgence, you can find more information here.