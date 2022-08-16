Robb Report’s Culinary Masters Is Bringing Acclaimed Chefs to Mexico for a Weekend of Dining Excellence

For the first time, Robb Report’s Culinary Masters is going international, bringing a star-studded collection of chefs to the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal for a weekend of gourmet dining experiences, cooking classes, wine and golf—all along the Mexican coastline.

This year, chefs Daniel Boulud and Jéróme Bocuse will be joined by Suzanne Goin, Tim Hollingsworth, Philip Tessier, Oliver Couvin, Gustavo Pinet and Junior Borges, who is the culinary talent behind Meridian in Dallas, one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of the Year.

The festivities kick off on Friday, Oct. 7 when guests arrive at the beautiful beachside property in Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Baja California. That evening there will be a kick-off dinner with ocean views at El Farallon restaurant, featuring one of the world’s finest tequila makers, Clase Azul.

Saturday gives attendees the chance to settle in and explore on their own before a Champagne toast and silent auction that night, which precedes the multi-course gala dinner at Don Manuel’s restaurant. Every year this dinner brings out the best of the chefs, who each cook an exquisite course that gets paired with a premier wine. The dinner concludes with a live auction that features some rare experiences you’ll only be able to purchase at this event.

Proceeds from the silent and live auction will benefit Ment’or BKB Foundation, which was founded by Keller, Boulud and Jerome Bocuse. The trio started the foundation after Jerome’s famous father, Paul, encouraged them to field a winning American team for the Olympics of cooking, the Bocuse d’Or. Under their tutelage, the US took home its first-ever gold in 2017 in Lyon, but the mission of Ment’or has expanded to help young cooks progress in their career, by offering mentorship and grants.

WATCH

On Sunday, there’s a friendly golf tournament with the chefs at the Greg Norman-designed Rancho San Lucas course or opt for a cooking class led by chef Tessier. Then in the afternoon there’s a tasting that explores the world of agave spirits, followed by a party on the beach. Finally, the weekend concludes with a farewell brunch Monday morning.

There are still some tickets available for these exclusive festivities. So if you’re interested in joining Robb Report for a memorable weekend of indulgence, you can find more information here.