How Chef Curtis Stone Turned His Fine Dining Restaurants Into Neighborhood Markets

At chef Curtis Stone’s Michelin-starred restaurant Maude in Beverly Hills, every few months the menu dramatically changes, focusing on the ingredients and traditions of a new wine region around the world. Whether it’s Burgundy or Rioja or South Australia, his team takes diners on a journey through that region via a refined tasting menu. But ever since Los Angeles announced all restaurants needed to close to dine-in service, the chefs at Maude and at his woodfired restaurant and butcher shop Gwen, would offer something completely different. Not only are they serving comfort food classics like shepherd’s pie for takeout and delivery, they’re also tapping into their network of farmers and purveyors to create neighborhood markets to feed their communities and keep much of their staff employed.

Stone joined us on Instagram Live to discuss the transition from fine dining to comfort food, the assistance he’d like to see from government leaders, how he’s worked with his landlord to drop his rent 75 percent for the next four months to help weather the crisis and what he’s most looking forward to do again when the crisis passes. You can watch the full video of the interview below and then find links to the stories and sites discussed.

Articles and Sites Discussed