Daniel Boulud’s Newest Meal Kits Are Here to Help You Braise Short Ribs Like a Michelin-Starred Chef

Think you’ve got what it takes to recreate a Michelin-star meal? Daniel Boulud wants to put you to the test. The legendary New York chef is rolling out specially curated meal kits nationwide, giving home cooks a chance to perfect his French classics.

Boulud, who helms no less than 12 restaurants, has partnered with the folks at Goldbelly to bring a collection of his renowned dishes directly to your door. The move comes shortly after the 65-year-old Frenchman successfully launched a food delivery service, Daniel Boulud Kitchen, in the Hamptons. But this version lets Americans outside of Long Island’s toniest enclaves have a taste of his elevated takes on French countryside classics.

“With much of the country still at home and unable to travel, we want Daniel Boulud Kitchen to be accessible to people everywhere to enjoy a celebratory meal at home,” Boulud said in a statement.

Rookies will be sent all of the necessary ingredients and a lot of the prep work already done for you. On the menu is Boulud’s authentic bouillabaisse and signature red wine braised short ribs, which have been a restaurant staple since 1993. Both serve four and are priced at $379 and $349, respectively. There is also a beef and butter kit that includes three succulent cuts of wagyu beef from Boulud’s favorite ranch in Texas (Scharbauer Ranch), along with a trio of flavored butters to douse the cooked steak in (red wine-shallot, smoked red pepper and persillade). It’s priced at $329, feeds four to six, and is perfect if you want to please the Ron Swansons of your life. Sweets, meanwhile, come in the form of a no-fuss gift box ($135), which is jam-packed with some of Boulud’s favorites. Think French lemon madeleines, pâte de fruits and, of course, macarons.

Boulud joins a bevy of fellow restaurateurs hopping on Goldbelly since the pandemic started. Though the company has been around since 2013, shipping food from iconic restaurants around the country like salmon and babka from Russ & Daughters, chefs have turned to it in search of new revenue streams. Korean steakhouse Cote has featured its Butcher’s Feast and celebrity chef Stephanie Izard sends out tasty pork shanks and more from her Girl & the Goat empire.